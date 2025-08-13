Newspaper icon
Decade-long ban for UGC director upheld

BY MATTHEW WAI  |  WEDNESDAY, 13 AUG 2025   12:20PM

The Administrative Review Tribunal has upheld ASIC's decision to ban United Global Capital (UGC) director Joel James Hewish for 10 years, after he lodged a review of the ban handed down in June 2024.

The Tribunal conducted two hearings since the application and have ultimately rejected the appeal.

Hewish was banned from providing financial services for 10 years in June 2024. He was the sole director, responsible entity and key person of UGC.

Last year, UGC's authorised representative Global Capital Property Fund (GCPF) was found to have contacted prospective clients, urging them to establish a self-managed superannuation fund (SMSF) to invest in highly speculative schemes tied to Hewish.

"[UGC] used a client onboarding process that lured people into investing their retirement savings in UGC-related products by having calls made to prospective clients using details including those obtained from a third-party website operator, offering them a free superannuation 'health check,'" ASIC said at time of banning.

Subsequently, ASIC obtained interim orders from the Federal Court freezing the assets of UGC and its authorised representative Global Capital Property Fund (GCPF).

The entity entered voluntary administration and was ordered to be wound up in October 2024.

UGC was based in Melbourne and had held an Australian financial services licence since 18 August 2017. This was cancelled upon Hewish's banning.

However, the announcement of the ban and cancellation was delayed due to interim publication restrictions.

Hewish can appeal the decision in the Federal Court or seek a referral from the president of the Tribunal to the Tribunal's Guidance and Appeals panel.

ASIC said its investigation into UGC, Hewish and related entities is continuing.

Read more: ASICJoel James HewishAdministrative Review TribunalFederal CourtGlobal Capital Property FundUnited Global Capital
Former Kerr Neilson staffer pleads guilty to insider trading

KARREN VERGARA

KARREN VERGARA
A former employee of Kerr Neilson's family office, Rodney Forrest, has been charged with insider trading and procuring others to trade Platinum Asset Management shares.

