CSLR will not fully protect investors

With the proposed Compensation Scheme of Last Resort regime closer to passing, there are fears it will fall short of protecting consumers.

The Senate Economics Legislation Committee released a summary of the proposed bill, with input from industry stakeholders, who largely voiced concerns that the scheme should expand to all financial services.

The Financial Planning Association of Australia (FPA), along with 14 other industry bodies, continue to push for expanding the CSLR's jurisdiction to reflect the remit of the Australian Financial Complaints Authority.

"Victims of financial misconduct who have received a determination from AFCA deserve access to compensation if their determination goes unpaid. In its current form, the model will limit consumer access to the scheme - leaving Australians unprotected if they invest in products such as managed investment schemes that later collapse," FPA chief executive Sarah Abood said.

Under the proposed model, the government has also missed an opportunity to ensure that financial advisers are not left facing all the costs to establish and maintain a scheme that will only do part of the job, she added.

CHOICE chief executive Alan Kirkland commented that the CSLR will be important in the event of financial misconduct compensation, pointing to the recent collapse of Dixon Advisory as an example.

But he also agrees that the CSLR's scope falls short of regulating managed investment scheme collapses.

"There are more than 1300 Australians whose complaints and compensation awarded have been paused until the passage of the CSLR bill. The federal government owes it to these victims to pass this bill," he said.

The Labor party said it supports the bill but is concerned by the narrow focus of excluding managed investment schemes.

Conversely, the Stockbrokers and Financial Advisers Association took a different stance.

"We don't think that the CSLR should extend to wholesale investors. They have financial resources to be able to take matters through the court. Again, the Treasury review of AFCA made it clear that they think AFCA should in fact be more careful in exercising its discretion to take complaints from wholesale investors, because the system was being gamed to some extent by people who had the financial resources to take matters through the court but could see that they could go to this free system," the SAFAA said.