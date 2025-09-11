Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Financial Planning

CSLR a 'shared responsibility' for all AFCA members: SMSFA

BY MATTHEW WAI  |  THURSDAY, 11 SEP 2025   11:54AM

Responding to the Treasury consultation on the Compensation Scheme of Last Resort (CSLR), the SMSF Association (SMSFA) agrees the most efficient and equitable way to fund the special levy is to spread it across all Australian Financial Complaints Authority (AFCA) sub-sectors.

The sentiment aligns with the Financial Advice Association Australia's (FAAA) suggestion earlier this month, noting that financial advisers should not be expected to pay more than the current $20 million sector cap.

The estimate of the CSLR levy was calculated at $75 million for FY26 - $67 million of which is to be paid by the advice sub-sector, exceeding the cap by about $47 million.

SMSFA chief executive Peter Burgess argued that, despite most of the levy being allocated to financial advisers, many Australian financial services licensees, who are AFCA members, are currently not responsible for the significant shortfall.

"There is no element of the current CSLR's industry funding model that is predicated on direct industry culpability for instances or classes of misconduct," Burgess said.

"In these circumstances, we believe the most effective way to quickly compensate eligible claimants is to spread the cost of the special levy across all sub-sectors.

"But the reality is that the current CSLR model is not equitable - each sub-sector is mandated to fund compensation for the misconduct and deliberate negligence of their peers over which they have no control nor influence."

Burgess has also called for the federal government to contribute.

"The government is the only stakeholder that has the power to enact and affect the regulatory settings that participants must operate within. Given this, we believe the government should also be responsible for funding part of the special levy," Burgess said.

"While the need for a special levy was considered in the design of the CSLR as a key funding mechanism for a 'black swan' event following a large failure, it was not designed to fund the flock of black swans that we have experienced and appear to continue to experience in recent times."

Ultimately, Burgess believes the CSLR's objective remains valid for those needing to access financial compensation due to poor or negligent financial advice, claiming that the scheme will uplift consumers' trust and confidence in the sector, making it imperative that the "right mechanism" is chosen to meet the shortfall.

Read more: Australian Financial Complaints AuthorityCompensation Scheme of Last ResortSMSF AssociationTreasuryFinancial Advice Association AustraliaPeter Burgess
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

FAAA calls for other sectors to help pay $67m CSLR bill
Government scraps inquiry into advice firm failures, Dixon Advisory
Account number issue causes angst, undue admin work: FAAA
InterPrac wants super funds' reserves to remediate Shield, First Guardian victims
ASIC, APRA outline regulatory reform opportunities
Shield-linked advice firm director, compliance manager banned
FS Power50 shortlist revealed, voting opens
Anti-hawking exemption for advisers a 'silly carve out': SCA
Leaders push for overseas skills recognition
InterPrac hit with $22m in AFCA complaints

Editor's Choice

NGS Super moves to make admin fees more equitable

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:44PM
About 80% of NGS Super members will benefit from fee savings when it transfers its administration function to Grow Inc. next month. However, Income account members will pay more.

CSLR a 'shared responsibility' for all AFCA members: SMSFA

MATTHEW WAI  |   11:54AM
Responding to the Treasury consultation on the Compensation Scheme of Last Resort (CSLR), the SMSF Association (SMSFA) agrees the most efficient and equitable way to fund the special levy is to spread it across all Australian Financial Complaints Authority (AFCA) sub-sectors.

GQG FUM rises $1bn in face of continued outflows

ELIZA BAVIN  |   12:29PM
Despite close to $2 billion in outflows, GQG has reported another month of FUM growth.

Binance, Franklin Templeton in digital asset partnership

RIDDHIMA TALWANI  |   12:40PM
Binance and Franklin Templeton have collaborated to accelerate the adoption of digital asset securities.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

Financial Standard Guide To Series

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Financial Standard Publisher's Forum

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Financial Standard Product Showcases

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
SEP
1-15

Don't delay, FAAA Congress early bird tickets close Sept 30. 

SEP
25

FICAP 'Who wants to be a RockStar?' 

OCT
16-17

IGCC Summit 2025: Climate Investment Insights for the Asia Pacific 

OCT
16

Advisers in Focus - Navigating the private credit boom 

DEC
4

Money magazine Best of the Best Awards 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES
John Winters

John Winters

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
SUPERHERO MARKETS PTY LTD
A self-described optimist, Superhero chief executive John Winters points to persistence as another driver of his success. He tells Karren Vergara why availability, affability and ability also matter.
READ MORE
The Financial Standard podcast
Tune in each week as we discuss the latest developments in Australia's wealth management industry.
Financial Standard podcast
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Amazon Music
YouTube
Follow Financial Standard on Facebook
Follow Financial Standard on Twitter
Follow Financial Standard on LinkedIn
Follow Financial Standard on Instagram
ISS - Institutional Shareholder Services, © Copyright 2025, All Rights Reserved
MarketSage  -  MarketPulse  -  MarketPro  -  Media