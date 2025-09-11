CSLR a 'shared responsibility' for all AFCA members: SMSFA

Responding to the Treasury consultation on the Compensation Scheme of Last Resort (CSLR), the SMSF Association (SMSFA) agrees the most efficient and equitable way to fund the special levy is to spread it across all Australian Financial Complaints Authority (AFCA) sub-sectors.

The sentiment aligns with the Financial Advice Association Australia's (FAAA) suggestion earlier this month, noting that financial advisers should not be expected to pay more than the current $20 million sector cap.

The estimate of the CSLR levy was calculated at $75 million for FY26 - $67 million of which is to be paid by the advice sub-sector, exceeding the cap by about $47 million.

SMSFA chief executive Peter Burgess argued that, despite most of the levy being allocated to financial advisers, many Australian financial services licensees, who are AFCA members, are currently not responsible for the significant shortfall.

"There is no element of the current CSLR's industry funding model that is predicated on direct industry culpability for instances or classes of misconduct," Burgess said.

"In these circumstances, we believe the most effective way to quickly compensate eligible claimants is to spread the cost of the special levy across all sub-sectors.

"But the reality is that the current CSLR model is not equitable - each sub-sector is mandated to fund compensation for the misconduct and deliberate negligence of their peers over which they have no control nor influence."

Burgess has also called for the federal government to contribute.

"The government is the only stakeholder that has the power to enact and affect the regulatory settings that participants must operate within. Given this, we believe the government should also be responsible for funding part of the special levy," Burgess said.

"While the need for a special levy was considered in the design of the CSLR as a key funding mechanism for a 'black swan' event following a large failure, it was not designed to fund the flock of black swans that we have experienced and appear to continue to experience in recent times."

Ultimately, Burgess believes the CSLR's objective remains valid for those needing to access financial compensation due to poor or negligent financial advice, claiming that the scheme will uplift consumers' trust and confidence in the sector, making it imperative that the "right mechanism" is chosen to meet the shortfall.