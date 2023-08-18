Crypto lender sentenced for false licence

Crypto lender sentenced for false licenceBY CHLOE WALKER | FRIDAY, 18 AUG 2023 12:25PM
Melbourne-based cryptocurrency lender Helio Lending (Helio) has been sentenced to a non-conviction bond for falsely claiming that it held an Australian credit licence (ACL) when it did not.
In 2019, Helio falsely represented on its website that it held an ACL. At the time, Helio was neither an ACL holder nor a representative of an ACL holder.
During this time, Helio offered cryptocurrency-backed loans to consumers using the digital currency as security over the loan.
As punishment, Helio has entered a recognisance in the sum of $15,000 for a period of 12-months on the condition of good behaviour.
"Helio pleaded guilty to the conduct, and this was taken into account upon sentencing," ASIC said.
The charges were brought in April 2022. The maximum penalty for a contravention of this type is one year in prison and/or a fine of $25,200.
A second charge relating to alleged content on Helio's website was withdrawn. This was in relation to a news artless dated 10 September 2018 that claimed it held a specific ACL.
ASIC deputy chair Sarah Court said the regulator expects entities and individuals to provide accurate information to their customers and potential customers.
"Helio falsely claimed that it held an Australian credit licence, misleading their customers to believe that they had the protections afforded by such a licence," she said.
The matter was prosecuted by the Commonwealth Director of Public Prosecutions.
