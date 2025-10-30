Crown Wealth director banned for two years

ASIC has banned another former Crown Wealth Group staffer from working in the financial services industry for showing incompetence in addressing fees-for-no-service (FFNS) misconduct.

Brendan Rodwell, who was the director of Crown Wealth Group, was officially banned on October 23 for two years.

ASIC believes Rodwell, who hails from Newcastle, is not adequately trained or competent to perform functions in, or control, a financial services business after failing to adequately address fees for no service misconduct by Lighthouse Partners, one of its representatives.

ASIC cancelled the AFSL of Crown Wealth in March 2024, after it was placed into voluntary administration.

It was previously allowed to provide advice to retail and wholesale clients regarding superannuation, securities, deposit and payment products, interests in managed investment schemes and life products, and to deal in those products.

Rodwell failed to take proactive steps to ensure Crown Wealth complied with its obligation to report the misconduct to ASIC as a reportable situation within 30 days after becoming aware of it.

Rodwell did not lodge a reportable situation with ASIC until six months after becoming aware of the issue nor take adequate steps to confirm that the FFNS was properly investigated and affected clients were properly remediated.

Furthermore, ASIC said Rodwell "took a misguided approach that he could remain within his perceived operational responsibilities (which did not involve direct client contact or the provision of financial advice) rather than involve himself in the compliance and reporting obligations of Crown Wealth, and that his inaction and inattentiveness to these obligations was a serious lapse in judgment."

Rodwell, overall, lacked professionalism and competence, and a failure to act with the diligence expected of a director of a financial services licensee.

However, ASIC said that his conduct was the result of carelessness and inadvertence rather than a deliberate course of action to conceal or disregard the FFNS conduct.

In response, Rodwell said in a statement that Crown Group "spent hundreds of thousand dollars in legal fees defending what was, at its core, a technical breach reporting issue."

"The actual banning was a technical and administrative matter involving 14 clients out of a total of around 15,000 served through our network of 50 advisers. Importantly, no clients suffered any financial loss."

Rodwell also criticised ASIC for not getting its priorities right.

While the regulator aggressively pursued a technical issue against Crown, he said, large-scale investment fund failures such as the First Guardian Master Fund and the Shield Master Fund have caused widespread financial harm to Australians.

"The cynic in me would say ASIC had to meet some political KPI's. This disproportionate response has had devastating personal and professional consequences for me and others involved," Rodwell said.

"Every adviser who worked under the Crown AFSL can attest that we maintained a strong culture of compliance, integrity, and client care. We were the 'good guys' - operating within the rules, protecting clients, and setting high professional standards."

Rodwell can appeal to the Administrative Review Tribunal to review ASIC's decision.

He joins former Lighthouse Partners directors Timothy Archibald and Kiriley Roper, who were both banned for 10 years for FFNS misconduct.

Former Crown Wealth Group director Andrew Moore was banned for three years for his role in failing to report the misconduct.

Rodwell is the final person on ASIC's banning orders related to FFNS misconduct by Lighthouse Partners.