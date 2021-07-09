Cromwell adds to board

The ASX-listed real estate investor and manager has appointed the chief executive of US-based Silver City Properties to its board.

Jialei Tang has been chief executive of Silver City Properties since 2019 where she oversees the investment and management of properties in New York.

Tang is also a director at Ariva Hospitality where she is directing its rebranding and operations with a focus on sustainability and also a director at TauRx Pharmaceuticals.

She is actively involved in the evaluation, acquisition and planning of seaport terminal real estate, the development of the new UBS Singapore headquarters and a residential complex in Singapore.

"With the recent appointments of non-executive directors Mr Rob Blain and Mr Ooi Eng Peng, and now also Ms Jialei Tang, the Cromwell board is well placed to progress the exciting opportunities before it, including identifying and working with new capital partners across Asia Pacific and Europe," Cromwell chair Gary Weiss said.

"On behalf of the Cromwell board, I would like to extend a warm welcome to Ms Tang and we look forward to her contribution to the business over the coming months and years."

Earlier this year, Cromwell promoted Chris Hansen to head of development with responsibility for Australian and European projects.

In Hansen's most recent role as Cromwell's head of development in Australia, Cromwell has recently received development approvals for assets in Canberra, Chatswood and Melbourne.

Cromwell has a direct property investment portfolio in Australia valued at $3 billion and total assets under management of $11.6 billion across Australia, New Zealand and Europe.