Crennan nabs new gig

Former ASIC deputy chair Daniel Crennan has a new role with an advisory firm and boutique investment bank, which was named in an ASIC report in 2019.

Crennan resigned from the corporate regulator just two weeks ago, following revelations that he was paid relocation expenses and an ongoing rental allowance to the tune of $69,921. The payments brought his total remuneration to $681,549 last year - more than $70,000 over his salary cap.

At the time, Crennan said he had planned to retire in 2021, but will now step into the role of senior strategy adviser at EverBlu Capital.

"We are extremely honoured that Daniel has awarded us some of his time to assist us through our growth and diversification phase of our business," EverBlu Capital chair Adam Blumenthal said.

"We are thrilled that he shares our long term vision of this business."

According to its website, "EverBlu Capital's culture is built around a dynamic and entrepreneurial environment to provide solutions for our clients and investors".

In 2019, an ASIC report named Sydney-based EverBlu Capital as part of report 641, 'An inside look at mining and exploration initial public offers'.

EverBlu served as lead manager on a couple of mining company IPOs the report looked at. ASIC was concerned that the speculative nature of exploration mineral assets put the industry at risk of being targeted by professional advisory firms seeking to generate a pipeline of transactions and associated fees.