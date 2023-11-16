We will be performing maintenance across our sites this weekend and will be offline from Friday, November 17 at 8 p.m. AEDT. We will be back online as soon as possible. Thank you for your patience.
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Investment

CQS sold to Manulife Investment Management

BY CASSANDRA BALDINI  |  THURSDAY, 16 NOV 2023   12:31PM

Australian billionaire Michael Hintze has divested a significant portion of his multi-billion-dollar asset management firm to Canadian giant Manulife Investment Management.

Under the acquisition, expected to close in early 2024, Manulife will own London-based CQS's US$13.5 billion credit platform and its brand for an undisclosed amount.

According to a statement, the transaction does not include specific related mandates. Notably, Hintze will hold onto his Directional Opportunities Fund and use the asset to launch a separate firm and continue as its manager.

CQS will continue to be led by chief executive Soraya Chabarek, senior partner and chief investment officer for the credit division Craig Scordellis, and senior partner and chief executive for asset-backed securities (ABS) Jason Walker.

Sponsored by BNP Paribas AM
The right path towards a more sustainable future

The $955 billion (CAD $845 billion) Manulife said both its clients and CQS's will gain access to enhanced complementary global investment solutions.

Further, it will retain CQS's rigorous investment philosophy and process and bring its differentiated capabilities to new investors while scaling its distribution footprint across broader client segments and geographies.

Sponsored Video
 
     
Help your clients build, protect and leave their legacy

"We are pleased to enter into this agreement, which we see as mutually beneficial to both firms as well for those who have been investing with CQS for decades," said Manulife president and chief executive Paul Lorentz.

"CQS brings to our portfolio a proven investment process, robust performance, expertise across market cycles, and a culture that has attracted both talent and flows into the firm. We are very excited for the opportunity as CQS's capabilities are a complement to our existing fixed income and multi-asset solutions business and a powerful addition to our global credit offering."

Founded in 1999 by Hintze, CQS offers alternative credit strategies, including corporate credit (loans and bonds), ABS, collateralised loan obligations (CLOs), regulatory capital, convertible bonds, and structured credit.

According to CQS, it also has ESG principles integrated throughout the organisation and its investment approach.

Commenting on the acquisition, Chabarek said the firm found the optimal long-term partner in Manulife.

"We share a client-focused culture, and the support of its strong platform and global distribution combined with the autonomy of our investment teams will ensure we continue to strive to deliver attractive long-term returns to our client base," she said.

"I would like to take this opportunity to thank Lord Hintze for the personal support and wise counsel he has given me as chief executive. Over the last decade we have transformed CQS into a global alternative credit platform and this transaction is an exciting and important strategic step forward for our business, our clients, and our employees."

Hintze added he is delighted with the transaction.

"It provides a long-term platform that will enable CQS to thrive as a leading alternative credit manager for years to come under Soraya's exceptionally able leadership," he said.

"I will now focus full-time on running the Directional Opportunities Fund, an opportunity that I am excited about. I wish Soraya and the CQS team every success as they embark on this exciting new chapter."

Hintze was appointed to Britain's House of Lords in October last year.

Read more: CQSManulife Investment ManagementMichael HintzeDirectional Opportunities FundSoraya ChabarekCraig ScordellisHouse of LordsJason WalkerLord HintzePaul Lorentz
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

ClearView, Manulife to launch retirement products
Investment manager appoints head of machine learning
Asset manager appoints Aussie distribution head
Financial services stars named in rich list
Pension funds eye alternative credit strategies amid interest rate uncertainty
Secrets of world's greatest investors revealed

Editor's Choice

Rest hires policy lead from HESTA

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:45PM
The $75 billion superannuation fund welcomed a head of public policy this week, recruiting from HESTA.

Lombard Odier breaks into Australia, issues private credit mandate

ANDREW MCKEAN  |   12:45PM
Lombard Odier Investment Managers (LOIM), the asset management division of the Swiss private bank, has awarded a mandate to Equity Trustees for its first offering in Australia.

CQS sold to Manulife Investment Management

CASSANDRA BALDINI  |   12:31PM
Australian billionaire Michael Hintze has divested a significant portion of his multi-billion-dollar asset management firm to Canadian giant Manulife Investment Management.

Wages growth reaches unsustainable level: Mousina

CASSANDRA BALDINI  |   12:39PM
The quarterly Wage Price Index (WPI) jumped by 1.3% to 4% in September, beating inflation, but AMP deputy chief economist Diana Mousina says it's not economically sustainable.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
DEC
13

Webinar: Wealth management, a year in review 

FEB
20

Chief Economists Forum 

FEB
22

Chief Economists Forum 

NOV
28-30

ASFA Conference 2023 

DEC
6

Money magazine Best of the Best Awards 

Your Opinion

MORE POLLS

  Which asset class do you think has the most impact in helping limit the effects of climate change?

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

David Ferrall

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
FINCLEAR PTY LTD
FinClear founder and managing director David Ferrall is once again at the forefront of exciting technological change that will revolutionise share market trading. This time around, he tells Karren Vergara how FinClear is getting on the front foot.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2023 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.