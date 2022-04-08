COVID-19 financial advice relief to be repealed

COVID-19 financial advice relief to be repealedBY ANDREW MCKEAN | FRIDAY, 8 APR 2022 12:51PM
Read more: ASIC
ASIC will allow the COVID-19 advice-related relief instrument to automatically repeal on 15 April 2022.
The COVID-19 instrument commenced on 15 April 2021. This was an extension of a raft of relief measures that were initially introduced in April 2020.
The central tenants of these reliefs allowed financial advisers to provide a Record of Advice, rather than a Statement of Advice, to existing clients requiring financial advice due to pandemic related impacts.
Relief was also given by way of financial advisers being afforded additional time to give clients a time-critical Statement of Advice.
The decision for the automatic repeal followed targeted industry consultation and feedback undertaken by ASIC.
Based on its findings, ASIC didn't consider the current status of COVID-19 responses in Australia as a sufficient basis to further extend the relief instruments.
Related News
Editor's Choice
CareSuper appoints new chair
Boys' clubs cost companies: Study
Magellan suffers $1bn in outflows
New head of markets, securities services at HSBC
Products
'Guide To' Series
Publisher's Forum
Product Showcases
Expert Feed
Keeping gender diversity on the agenda makes business sense
Breaking the bias in financial advice
Why scale and financial literacy can save the advice industry
The value of objectives-based managed accounts
Infographic: Secure your clients' financial future with ASX: PMGOLD
The scope of the Quality of Advice Review under the draft Terms of Reference is:
Tim Unger
WILLIS TOWERS WATSON