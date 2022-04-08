COVID-19 financial advice relief to be repealed

ASIC will allow the COVID-19 advice-related relief instrument to automatically repeal on 15 April 2022.

The COVID-19 instrument commenced on 15 April 2021. This was an extension of a raft of relief measures that were initially introduced in April 2020.

The central tenants of these reliefs allowed financial advisers to provide a Record of Advice, rather than a Statement of Advice, to existing clients requiring financial advice due to pandemic related impacts.

Relief was also given by way of financial advisers being afforded additional time to give clients a time-critical Statement of Advice.

The decision for the automatic repeal followed targeted industry consultation and feedback undertaken by ASIC.

Based on its findings, ASIC didn't consider the current status of COVID-19 responses in Australia as a sufficient basis to further extend the relief instruments.