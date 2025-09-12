Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Regulatory

Court extends freezing orders on First Mutual Private Equity

BY MATTHEW WAI  |  FRIDAY, 12 SEP 2025   12:11PM

The Federal Court extended orders freezing the bank accounts of First Mutual Private Equity (FMPE) and its sole director Gregory Raymond Cotton, saying it believes investors' funds were used for gambling purposes.

The orders were first made on August 15, with ASIC alleging $53 million of clients' funds, attained from March 2024 to July 2025 and intended for investment, may "have not been used for that purpose and may be at risk."

ASIC is now concerned that a "significant proportion" of the funds have been used for gambling purposes, and so far, "no underlying investment of those monies can be identified."

Cotton is required to file affidavit evidence setting out the assets and liabilities of himself and FMPE by September 25, ASIC said.

According to ASIC, Cotton is aware of the situation, and as part of the investigation, ASIC is obtaining information in relation to any monies paid by investors to Cotton and FMPE prior to March 2024.

The extended orders also continue to bar Cotton and FMPE from incurring new liabilities.

Last month, Cotton was notified of the court hearing but did not attend.

ASIC sought these orders on an urgent basis to safeguard investor funds while the investigation is underway and said it will provide further information as soon as it can.

Financial Standard understands the funds run by FMPE were being sold by a group of unlicensed representatives, allegedly claiming they could do so under exemptions in section 708 of the Corporations Act. It is understood this was reported to ASIC in June 2024.

Financial Standard did not receive a response from FMPE when it reached out in August.

Read more: ASICFirst Mutual Private EquityGregory Raymond CottonFederal CourtFinancial Standard
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

ASIC freezes assets of First Mutual Private Equity
Federal Court slaps Mawhinney with 15-year ban
ASIC lands special leave against Block Earner
ASIC piles more charges on Merhi
Anti-hawking exemption for advisers a 'silly carve out': SCA
Mercer Super sued over 'longstanding and systemic' failures
NAB fined over $15m for delaying hardship applications
Latest adviser exam sees 69% pass
Perth man found guilty of $34m fraud
InterPrac wants super funds' reserves to remediate Shield, First Guardian victims

Editor's Choice

Retirees unfairly targeted by tax: HESTA

ELIZA BAVIN  |   11:37AM
HESTA is calling on the government to index the Work Bonus payments thresholds to Average Weekly Ordinary Time Earnings and simplify the Age Pension Tax Offset rules.

Macquarie AM wins sovereign wealth fund mandate

KARREN VERGARA  |   11:47AM
Macquarie Asset Management (MAM) will set up shop in Saudi Arabia after being tapped by sovereign wealth fund PIF for joint venture investments in infrastructure and energy transition sectors.

Court extends freezing orders on First Mutual Private Equity

MATTHEW WAI  |   12:11PM
The Federal Court extended orders freezing the bank accounts of First Mutual Private Equity (FMPE) and its sole director Gregory Raymond Cotton, saying it believes investors' funds were used for gambling purposes.

Family offices up equities, dial down alternatives: Goldman Sachs

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:26PM
New research from Goldman Sachs shows that family offices have upped investments in equities at the expense of alternatives.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

Financial Standard Guide To Series

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Financial Standard Publisher's Forum

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Financial Standard Product Showcases

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
SEP
1-15

Don't delay, FAAA Congress early bird tickets close Sept 30. 

SEP
25

FICAP 'Who wants to be a RockStar?' 

OCT
16-17

IGCC Summit 2025: Climate Investment Insights for the Asia Pacific 

OCT
16

Advisers in Focus - Navigating the private credit boom 

DEC
4

Money magazine Best of the Best Awards 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES
John Winters

John Winters

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
SUPERHERO MARKETS PTY LTD
A self-described optimist, Superhero chief executive John Winters points to persistence as another driver of his success. He tells Karren Vergara why availability, affability and ability also matter.
READ MORE
The Financial Standard podcast
Tune in each week as we discuss the latest developments in Australia's wealth management industry.
Financial Standard podcast
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Amazon Music
YouTube
Follow Financial Standard on Facebook
Follow Financial Standard on Twitter
Follow Financial Standard on LinkedIn
Follow Financial Standard on Instagram
ISS - Institutional Shareholder Services, © Copyright 2025, All Rights Reserved
MarketSage  -  MarketPulse  -  MarketPro  -  Media