Court extends freezing orders on First Mutual Private Equity

The Federal Court extended orders freezing the bank accounts of First Mutual Private Equity (FMPE) and its sole director Gregory Raymond Cotton, saying it believes investors' funds were used for gambling purposes.

The orders were first made on August 15, with ASIC alleging $53 million of clients' funds, attained from March 2024 to July 2025 and intended for investment, may "have not been used for that purpose and may be at risk."

ASIC is now concerned that a "significant proportion" of the funds have been used for gambling purposes, and so far, "no underlying investment of those monies can be identified."

Cotton is required to file affidavit evidence setting out the assets and liabilities of himself and FMPE by September 25, ASIC said.

According to ASIC, Cotton is aware of the situation, and as part of the investigation, ASIC is obtaining information in relation to any monies paid by investors to Cotton and FMPE prior to March 2024.

The extended orders also continue to bar Cotton and FMPE from incurring new liabilities.

Last month, Cotton was notified of the court hearing but did not attend.

ASIC sought these orders on an urgent basis to safeguard investor funds while the investigation is underway and said it will provide further information as soon as it can.

Financial Standard understands the funds run by FMPE were being sold by a group of unlicensed representatives, allegedly claiming they could do so under exemptions in section 708 of the Corporations Act. It is understood this was reported to ASIC in June 2024.

Financial Standard did not receive a response from FMPE when it reached out in August.