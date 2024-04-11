Court approves wind up of Prospero Markets

The Federal Court ordered Prospero Markets to be wound up following an application by the corporate regulator.

ASIC has been investigating Prospero Markets for non-compliance with its AFSL conditions and obligations as an OTC derivatives issuer.

The regulator said it has been contacted by Prospero Markets clients who are concerned about the return of their funds and considers that the appointed of liquidators - which the court approved - to be the best way to ensure their funds are recovered.

Prospero's AFSL was suspended in December 2023 after it failed to lodge its financial accounts.

The investigation was sparked by an Australian Federal Police operation that saw several of Prospero's former officers and responsible managers charged with money-laundering offences, linked to the Changjiang Currency Exchange chain.

ASIC first sought orders to have Prospero Markets wound up on March 1. The first hearing was on March 20 and the matter was adjourned until April 10.

In December, ASIC said Prospero was assisting with its investigation.