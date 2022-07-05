CountPlus takes stake in WSC Group

CountPlus has acquired a 32.75% interest in financial advice practice WSC Group.

WSC Group will be authorised by Count Financial as part of the transaction, adding an additional three authorised representatives to the CountPlus-owned licensee.

WSC Group managing director David Shaw welcomed the investment and the benefits it will bring to their clients.

Shaw said: "We have long been familiar with the CountPlus model and the mutual benefits it can bring to both businesses. We are delighted that we can now access a range of resources and expertise within the CountPlus network."

"This will ensure we can continue giving our clients a tremendous experience and open up new opportunities to grow our business."

CountPlus chief executive Hugh Humphrey added that the investment will create positive growth outcomes for WSC Group, CountPlus and Count Financial.

Humphrey said: "We are delighted to be investing in a quality financial services business like WSC Group, which has a strong reputation for being client-focused with expertise in accounting and financial advice services. We believe we can support their growth ambitions through our resources, scale and the full-service licensee offer provided by Count Financial."

As previously reported by Financial Standard, Humphrey was recently appointed chief executive to lead the company's strong focus on top-line revenue growth, driven by organic and inorganic initiatives.

Evidently, as part of the licensee's plan to continue its focus on strategic growth, this year to date, Count Financial has appointed 51 new advisers.

Prior to the WSC acquisition, in April, BWC Wealth Partners was the latest firm to join Count Financial's national advice community. Though, over the last year, other firms like Ebony Rose, Financial Momentum, Serendipity Wealth Advisors and Accurium have also joined.

Acquisitions aside, in June, Count Financial also bolstered its technological capabilities, partnering with Midwinter Financial Services for its financial advice software.