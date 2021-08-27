CountPlus profit plummets

The ASX-listed advice and accounting group recorded a 59% drop in net profit to $7.1 million as grandfathered commissions came to a halt and COVID-19 impacted the business.

Regulatory reform, namely the FASEA exam, also impacted the business however, the biggest impact came from CountPlus changing to a 'clean' user-pays model without any grandfathered revenue.

Statutory EBITDA was down 28% to $2.08 million while revenue from operating activities was up 3% to $80.5 million.

CountPlus subsidiary Count Financial's profit was also down from $1.78 million in FY20 to $1.09 million.

The repositioned user-pays model and advice regulation led to the departure of 76 advisers throughout the financial year this was somewhat mitigated with 56 advisers onboarding.

Count Financial first announced the new model in its full-year results last year and expected the business to still be profitable but acknowledged a likely reduction in earnings.

Count Financial also flagged that in order to compete with peers they are offering fee discounts between $10,000 and $15,000 per recruited adviser for six to 12 months.

"Our team has demonstrated resolve and persistence in the face of these headwinds. We maintained a strategic focus on growth, with nine acquisitions made in 2021, and 56 new advisers joining Count Financial," CountPlus chief executive Matthew Rowe said.

"The future growth in our business is underpinned by the performance of our core CountPlus partner firms, the ability to deploy capital (cash and debt) to make the right acquisitions, the ability to grow Count Financial, our focus on values and culture, and most importantly making a positive, enduring difference in the lives of our clients."

CountPlus will pay a 1.5 cent per share dividend, up 20% from FY20.