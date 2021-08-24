Consultum chief joins new firm

The former chief executive of IOOF-aligned Consultum Financial Advisers has found a new role.

Joe Botte joined boutique dealer group ASVW Financial Services (ASVWFS) as executive director.

"Joe is a very committed and effective executive with an extensive financial services career and reputation for delivering significant business results," ASVWFS chief executive Stuart Abley said.

"His appointment reflects ASVWFS's commitment to our network of advice practices and the very important contribution he will provide in supporting the group's long-term strategic business aspirations and marketplace offering."

Botte left IOOF amid its restructuring of aligned licensees after eight years as chief executive and 14 years with Consultum.

Botte said of joining ASVWFS: "Most importantly, it was an opportunity to join a progressive, boutique AFSL with no legacy issues or anchors to the past by being technology, product and investment platform agnostic."

He added that as executive director he will be able to contribute to the strategic direction of group and to developing and delivering practice management tools, technologies and back-office systems.

"Managing growth and most importantly, building an organisation based on 'sharing value' that includes exit and succession options are our key drivers," Abley said.

"We are determined to build success on the productivity growth of our advice network and differentiation from other licensees via a very clear vision of the future and a collaborative corporate model dedicated to servicing the needs of advice businesses and their clients.

"With Joe's extensive financial services experience and strong track record, together with the benefit of having successfully worked together previously, I'm confident ASVWFS is well-positioned to be the AFSL of choice in the post FoFA era."