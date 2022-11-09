Consultation opens on NHIF remit expansion

The government is seeking stakeholder views on broadening the remit of the National Housing Finance Infrastructure Facility (NHIF), administered by the National Housing Finance and Investment Corporation (NHFIC), to attract more private capital into the social and affordable housing sector, including super funds and other institutional investors.

The National Housing Finance and Investment Corporation Investment Mandate Amendment (Social and Affordable Housing) Direction 2022 is intended to broaden the remit of the NHIF - an existing $1 billion facility - to allow it to be used to directly finance social or affordable housing projects in addition to financing housing-enabling infrastructure, like electricity, gas and sewerage.

A Treasury explanatory statement said: "This expanded remit will help address the housing and homelessness challenges and housing supply constraints currently facing Australia and improve access to safe and secure housing."

As part of the widened remit, the NHFIC must administer the NHIF so that it ensures access to the facility for social or affordable housing projects. Therefore, the NHFIC must make reasonable efforts to identify projects, or potential projects that could be suitable for funding under the NHIF.

"The NHIF provides grant, concessional loan, and investment financing. Widening the remit of the NHIF in this way will provide additional flexibility for that financing to be used to attract more private capital into the social and affordable housing sector to further help improve the returns available, including from superannuation funds and other institutional investors," the explanatory statement said.

"This is consistent with the NHFIC's mandate to encourage other financiers to increase the supply of housing, particularly social and affordable housing, in response to a recommendation from the Statutory Review of the Operation of the National Housing Finance and Investment Corporation Act 2018."

The expansion was initially announced following the Jobs and Skills Summit earlier this year.