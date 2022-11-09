Newspaper icon
Consultation opens on NHIF remit expansion

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  WEDNESDAY, 9 NOV 2022   12:46PM

The government is seeking stakeholder views on broadening the remit of the National Housing Finance Infrastructure Facility (NHIF), administered by the National Housing Finance and Investment Corporation (NHFIC), to attract more private capital into the social and affordable housing sector, including super funds and other institutional investors.

The National Housing Finance and Investment Corporation Investment Mandate Amendment (Social and Affordable Housing) Direction 2022 is intended to broaden the remit of the NHIF - an existing $1 billion facility - to allow it to be used to directly finance social or affordable housing projects in addition to financing housing-enabling infrastructure, like electricity, gas and sewerage.

A Treasury explanatory statement said: "This expanded remit will help address the housing and homelessness challenges and housing supply constraints currently facing Australia and improve access to safe and secure housing."

As part of the widened remit, the NHFIC must administer the NHIF so that it ensures access to the facility for social or affordable housing projects. Therefore, the NHFIC must make reasonable efforts to identify projects, or potential projects that could be suitable for funding under the NHIF.

"The NHIF provides grant, concessional loan, and investment financing. Widening the remit of the NHIF in this way will provide additional flexibility for that financing to be used to attract more private capital into the social and affordable housing sector to further help improve the returns available, including from superannuation funds and other institutional investors," the explanatory statement said.

"This is consistent with the NHFIC's mandate to encourage other financiers to increase the supply of housing, particularly social and affordable housing, in response to a recommendation from the Statutory Review of the Operation of the National Housing Finance and Investment Corporation Act 2018."

The expansion was initially announced following the Jobs and Skills Summit earlier this year.

Australia can avoid recession: Outlook

CASSANDRA BALDINI
Australia should be able to evade a recession, despite the high inflationary environment, AMP's Shane Oliver says.

Women-led global equities teams outperform in downturn

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
Women-led or co-led large cap global equity investment teams outperformed their male counterparts in the calendar year to September, research shows.

Forget BRICs: Skerryvore

CHLOE WALKER
Unlike the previous periods of emerging markets euphoria, a return to prosperity is unlikely to be shortened into a simple acronym as it was during the period of the BRICs (Brazil, Russia, India, and China), as lines begin to blur between developed nations and EMs.

AFA posts $273,135 operational loss

ANDREW MCKEAN
The Association of Financial Advisers (AFA) has reported an operating loss of $273,135, an improvement of $94,655 from last year's result, as it gears up for the vote on its proposed merger with the Financial Planning Association of Australia (FPA).

