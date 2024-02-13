Conference to address major SMSF issues

Newspaper icon
BY KARREN VERGARA  |  TUESDAY, 13 FEB 2024   12:45PM

Next week, self-managed super fund professionals can leverage what APRA-regulated funds are excelling in as well as learn about critical issues affecting the sector from a suite of experts, according to the SMSF Association (SMSFA).

Heffron SMSF Solutions managing director Meg Heffron will be taking part in a panel at the annual SMSFA conference, which will be held at the Brisbane Convention and Exhibition Centre (BCEC) between February 21 and 23.

Heffron told Financial Standard that APRA-regulated super funds have experienced a lot of regulatory and legislative interference in the last couple of years.

"I'm looking forward to hearing about what that meant for that sector and what that might mean for us down the track. Will some of the legislative changes that they've experienced flow through to us?" she said.

One example is the federal government floating the possibility of making the Retirement Income Covenant applicable to SMSFs.

"I don't know that it should but, clearly, it's going to be [mandatory] for APRA-regulated funds, so it's always interesting to see what happens in that sector and what might be in our future," Heffron said.

Joining Heffron on the panel, Holding up the mirror - what the SMSF sector does well and where it needs to level up, are SMSF Association chief executive Peter Burgess, Class chief executive Tim Steele, KPMG partner Linda Elkins, and Brighter Super chief executive Kate Farrar.

At the conference, professionals will also be able to learn more about major issues directly affecting SMSFs.

Heffron said this includes the Australian Taxation Office's (ATO) focus on disqualifying people and illegal early release.

"I'm hoping we don't see anything too draconian, but it will be entirely reasonable if that really is on the rise and if it is becoming a big problem. The ATO's rhetoric around it would suggest it is, then you could completely understand why they've looked to make things tougher for setting up an SMSF," she said.

"So, I'm watching that with concern. It is not SMSF specific but it's finance-sector specific."

Another piece of regulation - non-arm's length expenses (NALE) and non-arm's length income (NALI) of small APRA funds and SMSFs that is awaiting Royal Assent - have received plenty of airplay.

NALE in particular, Heffron said, is raising concerns in the SMSF sector as there is the potential it will force members into "suboptimal outcomes".

With the proposed changes, Heffron said SMSFs could find it too hard to work out the market price for certain transactions and end up going to a completely arm's length person to provide a service at a much greater cost.

"The cost of making sure that SMFSs got it right will be disproportionate to the mischief that the government or tax office are trying to weed out," she said.

Financial Standard is the media partner for the 2024 SMSFA National Conference.

Read more: ATOSMSF AssociationFinancial StandardBrighter SuperClassHeffron SMSF SolutionsKate FarrarKPMGLinda ElkinsMeg HeffronPeter BurgessRetirement Income CovenantTim Steele
