Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Regulatory

Concentration of private credit sector a concern: ASIC

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  MONDAY, 22 SEP 2025   2:00AM

ASIC has released the interim report from its review into the nation's $200 billion private credit market, which it says could pose a systemic risk to many investors if a downturn were to occur.

The review has so far found that while most investors are "appropriately rewarded for taking sub-investment grade credit risk and maturity/liquidity risk", these risks are not always adequately outlined in offer documents and performance reports.

It said, unlike the global private credit market, much of the local industry is concentrated in real estate construction and development finance "which has represented the majority of credit losses in past economic downturns in Australia and overseas."

"This segment of the market may present as a systemic risk for small and self-managed superannuation funds and 'sophisticated' investors in a downturn," the interim report reads.

"The concentration of Australia's private credit market in higher-risk real estate construction and development is where we see the greatest area for improvement for investor protection and market integrity.

"This market segment has a higher concentration of investors using the wholesale sophisticated investor exemption, and with less transparency on conflicts of interest, manager remuneration disclosure, and valuations and portfolio reporting."

In all, the interim report identifies four key areas of the sector requiring improvement. These are conflicts of interest, fees and remuneration, portfolio transparency and valuations, and terminology.

The report said conflicts of interest are prevalent across fee structures, valuations, related party transactions and loan structuring. It also said fee and remuneration structures vary widely and are often opaque and not quantified, adding that there is inconsistency in fees charged and they're not often disclosed, meaning some investors don't know the true cost of the fund.

"Thinking about private credit business models, there is a question about the stability, during a downturn, of remuneration structures that derive a majority of their income from borrower and other non-investor-paid fees. Unsustainable business models may ultimately have an impact on fund management and investor outcomes in a decline," the report reads.

On valuations, it has found many funds don't perform these quarterly and that often they're done by internal staff with no independent oversight; a lack of independence can create a conflict of interest where fees are attached to asset values. It also said there is a lack of consistency when it comes to methodologies, and that marketing materials often don't adequately reflect risks and illiquidity of private credit investments.

The review also raises concerns around the use of terminology such as 'investment grade' by many private credit managers, often being used without formal rating agency involvement and based on internal models. Other methodology that it has identified as being inconsistently defined include 'security', 'loan-to-value ratio', and 'senior debt'.

There are several other areas that also warrant further investigation by ASIC, the interim report suggests, like liquidity facilitation, investment report information, and distributions paid out of capital without confirmation of this nature.

Private credit is playing an important role in our capital markets and Australia should implement industry standards that align with international best practice.

"Enhanced standards are needed to lift practices across the sector. They will help promote confidence, improve market integrity and empower investors to make informed decisions," ASIC chair Joe Longo said.

"When an industry agrees on clear standards, it shows a strong commitment to doing things right and we welcome the industry's commitment to leading this work. They need to act decisively."

He added that while the report does highlight some encouraging practices, it also shows behaviours that fall short of market expectations and more importantly that are inconsistent with the law.

"With the pace of growth in size and reach of the domestic sector, this becomes all the more important. Promoting confident and informed market participation is a shared responsibility, including those already demonstrating and upholding high standards," Longo said.

"ASIC expects meaningful action in response to these findings and will not hesitate to intervene where progress falls short."

Read more: private creditASIC
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Bennelong FM expands into private credit with US partnership
ASIC issues interim stop orders to RELI Capital
ASIC issues interim stop orders to La Trobe Financial
ASIC chair calls it quits
Equity Trustees slashes value of Shield investments
ASIC makes 'first-of-its-kind' exemption to broaden digital asset access
ASIC sets sights on 140 advisers
ASIC appoints new chair, deputy chair and members to MDP
Former staffer sues ASX, Lofthouse over bullying
Cbus vows faster death benefit payouts

Editor's Choice

Diversa winds up struggling super fund

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:41PM
Diversa is closing one of its superannuation funds following a rapid decline in member accounts and funds under management.

Australian economy in 'very good place': RBA

ELIZA BAVIN  |   12:17PM
RBA governor Michele Bullock said the Australian economy is in a strong position despite ongoing global threats and uncertainty.

Unprecedented US M&As a boon for Australia: BGA

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:20PM
Mergers and acquisitions in the US wealth management sector have reached unprecedented levels over the last five years and the local sector is poised to benefit highly from this, according to Berkshire Global Advisors.

LGT Crestone unveils rebrand

ELIZA BAVIN  |   12:07PM
LGT Crestone is no more, with the wealth management firm rebranding, in a move it said reflects the firm's "evolution".

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

Financial Standard Guide To Series

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Financial Standard Publisher's Forum

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Financial Standard Product Showcases

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
SEP
25

FICAP 'Who wants to be a RockStar?' 

OCT
16-17

IGCC Summit 2025: Climate Investment Insights for the Asia Pacific 

OCT
16

Advisers in Focus - Navigating the private credit boom 

NOV
27

Money magazine Best of the Best Awards 

FEB
10

Chief Economists Forum - Melbourne 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES
John Winters

John Winters

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
SUPERHERO MARKETS PTY LTD
A self-described optimist, Superhero chief executive John Winters points to persistence as another driver of his success. He tells Karren Vergara why availability, affability and ability also matter.
READ MORE
The Financial Standard podcast
Tune in each week as we discuss the latest developments in Australia's wealth management industry.
Financial Standard podcast
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Amazon Music
YouTube
Follow Financial Standard on Facebook
Follow Financial Standard on Twitter
Follow Financial Standard on LinkedIn
Follow Financial Standard on Instagram
ISS - Institutional Shareholder Services, © Copyright 2025, All Rights Reserved
MarketSage  -  MarketPulse  -  MarketPro  -  Media