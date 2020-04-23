Compliance worse than COVID-19

Regulatory and compliance burden is a bigger challenge and disruption for financial advisers than COVID-19, the global pandemic that has ripped both economies and lives to shreds.

In an interview with Financial Standard, Investment Trends research director Recep Peker revealed 69% of advisers named compliance burden as their biggest challenge, with advisers spending an average of 6.2 hours to produce a Statement of Advice for the typical client.

"So as big a disrupter COVID-19 has been, it's still hasn't topped the impact of FoFA and the Royal Commission and what it's been for planners businesses from a compliance burden perspective," he said.

"Becoming more efficient in providing advice is an urgent matter for financial advisers, as the cost of advising a new client outweighs how much they charge them, with the average adviser losing $550 on the upfront relationship."

Association of Financial Advisers general manager of policy and professionalism Phil Anderson said regulatory requirements had increased the cost of advice.

"There is a strong view that the cumulative impact of a series of regulatory reforms over recent years and other regulatory interventions has materially increased the cost of and complexity of compliance in the financial advice sector," he said.

With much of the impacts of these reforms yet to hit the adviser community, Anderson argued there was a consensus that more was to come.

In the last few years, advisers had faced FoFA reforms, the FASEA Code of Ethics, Royal Commission recommendations, ASIC Project 515 and "lookback" projects as a result of the fee for no service issue, he said.

"Some of these reforms or projects have impacted the complexity and the effort required as part of the preparation and delivery of financial advice," Anderson said.

"In other cases, the cost and complexity in Fee Disclosure Statements and opt-in processes is significantly adding to the ongoing cost of maintaining an ongoing fee arrangement with a client.

"The Royal Commission recommendation on annual renewal and providing client consent to the product providers will certainly add further to this cost and complexity."

While the pandemic may be impacting advisers in the short term, the burden of compliance was here to stay, Anderson argued.

"Is this having a greater impact than COVID-19?" He said.

"The answer is that all these factors impacting the cost and complexity of providing financial advice are here for the long term, in the absence of some genuine effort to reduce or remove red tape.

"Whilst COVID-19 is having a huge impact on financial advice clients and their adviser, we can all hope that the impact of COVID-19 will only last for a limited period."

The cost of compliance will continue to significantly impact both access and affordability of advice for everyday Australians, he added.

Although COVID-19 has created a tumultuous environment for advisers, as it has everyone else, Investment Trends found that 78% of advisers were set up to work remotely.

"The encouraging thing is that they don't have to shut up shop altogether to continue," Peker said.

"Even if you go back to 2018 a third of financial advisers were set up to do online meetings.

"So the reality is the virus and the lockdowns have just pushed advisers to catch up with the younger, more innovative financial advisers on the technology curve, but it's something that planners are moving towards already."

The fact that compliance burden is a bigger issue than COVID-19, highlights how important it is for technology to step up and improve efficiencies for advisers, he said.

Lantern Advisory director James Cavanough said that compliance was a bigger challenge to his advisory business than the coronavirus pandemic.

"Compliance is significant, fluid and every changing, where as COVID-19 will eventually pass," he said.

"We have to look forward then look back each time and query the overlaps of disclosure for a cost that we cannot pass on.

"Clearly ASIC have not consulted happy clients and good practices and have enjoyed the work emanating from the Royal Commission and beyond."

Cavanough questioned whether compliance standards benefit the end customer.

"It is clear most Australians still prefer easy, simple solutions with scant regard for the implications of their decisions," he said.

"Technology is only just now catching up to legislation, probably due to the... final realisation that advisers have been ill-equipped to deal with the momentum of change."

The solution?

"Consolidation of adviser obligations, shortening SoA endorsed by AFCA and ASIC for AFSLs to follow, maintain high education standards and a more level playing field (a review of current legislation itself and the yawning gap between what is general, intra-fund and personal advice)," Cavanough said.

