Commonwealth Super awards sustainable credit mandate

Commonwealth Superannuation Corporation (CSC) is the seed investor in two new sustainable credit funds from UK-based manager Osmosis Investment Management.

The fund manager has launched the Osmosis Global Credit UCITS Fund and the Osmosis Global High Yield UCITS Fund, its first fixed income offerings.

CSC has committed $533 million (€300m) across both funds as cornerstone investor.

The funds are managed by the newly launched Netherlands-based affiliate, Osmosis Investment Management NL B.V., which was spun out of Robeco and is led by Robeco's former chief investment officer Victor Verberk and other key members of the team, including portfolio manager Peter Kwaak.

"We are in the business of building, supporting and growing deeply talented and future-fit asset managers, like Osmosis NL, that bring innovative investment solutions to life. We look for market-leadership via thoughtful value propositions, crispness of purpose, and, most importantly, agile risk-management," CSC chief investment officer Alison Tarditi said.

"Osmosis NL demonstrates these characteristics. We believe this will enable them to manufacture the dependable net return streams our customers need."

Meanwhile, Verberk said partnering with CSC marks an exciting milestone for the new business.

"... and reflects the culmination of months of intense preparation and hard work. We spent as much effort on the operational quality as on the investment quality of our services," he said.

"Being fully operational and managing capital so soon after receiving AFM approval in April is a remarkable achievement. It's a testament to the dedication of our team and the strong support of our institutional shareholders, which has allowed us to hit the ground running."

CSC and Osmosis have been working together since 2020 when the super fund first mandated the sustainable manager via its global equities portfolio.

As at May 2025, that investment, which focuses on companies using water and energy efficiently, has delivered a risk-adjusted return of 15.7% per annum for members.