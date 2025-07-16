Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Superannuation

Commonwealth Super awards sustainable credit mandate

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  WEDNESDAY, 16 JUL 2025   12:54PM

Commonwealth Superannuation Corporation (CSC) is the seed investor in two new sustainable credit funds from UK-based manager Osmosis Investment Management.

The fund manager has launched the Osmosis Global Credit UCITS Fund and the Osmosis Global High Yield UCITS Fund, its first fixed income offerings.

CSC has committed $533 million (€300m) across both funds as cornerstone investor.

The funds are managed by the newly launched Netherlands-based affiliate, Osmosis Investment Management NL B.V., which was spun out of Robeco and is led by Robeco's former chief investment officer Victor Verberk and other key members of the team, including portfolio manager Peter Kwaak.

"We are in the business of building, supporting and growing deeply talented and future-fit asset managers, like Osmosis NL, that bring innovative investment solutions to life. We look for market-leadership via thoughtful value propositions, crispness of purpose, and, most importantly, agile risk-management," CSC chief investment officer Alison Tarditi said.

"Osmosis NL demonstrates these characteristics. We believe this will enable them to manufacture the dependable net return streams our customers need."

Meanwhile, Verberk said partnering with CSC marks an exciting milestone for the new business.

"... and reflects the culmination of months of intense preparation and hard work. We spent as much effort on the operational quality as on the investment quality of our services," he said.

"Being fully operational and managing capital so soon after receiving AFM approval in April is a remarkable achievement. It's a testament to the dedication of our team and the strong support of our institutional shareholders, which has allowed us to hit the ground running."

CSC and Osmosis have been working together since 2020 when the super fund first mandated the sustainable manager via its global equities portfolio.

As at May 2025, that investment, which focuses on companies using water and energy efficiently, has delivered a risk-adjusted return of 15.7% per annum for members.

Read more: CSCCommonwealth Superannuation CorporationRobecoOsmosis Investment Management NL B.V.Osmosis Global Credit UCITS FundVictor VerberkAlison TarditiOsmosis Global High Yield UCITS FundPeter Kwaak
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

King's honours list recognises excellence in super, finance
CFS awards global equities mandate
CSC, Future Fund, RBA pay data released
NGS Super to launch lifetime income product
Cyberattacks on super funds expose 'critical vulnerability'
The super fund scouring the dark web to protect members
Not one trustee tracked end-to-end claims handling times: ASIC
Rest kickstarts in-house global equities trading
CSC-backed fund manager to launch in Netherlands
CSC sells down data centre holdings to Future Fund, Infratil

Editor's Choice

Commonwealth Super awards sustainable credit mandate

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
Commonwealth Superannuation Corporation (CSC) is the seed investor in two new sustainable credit funds from UK-based manager Osmosis Investment Management.

IFS recovers $226m in unpaid super

MATTHEW WAI
Industry Fund Services (IFS) has collected more than $226 million of unpaid superannuation in the previous financial year, bringing its total recoveries to over $2 billion to date.

QIC to transact partial stake in US renewable energy financing platform

MATTHEW WAI
Canadian pension fund La Caisse will acquire a stake in the QIC-backed Renewa, a renewable energy land financing company located in the US, for US$200 million ($307m).

Missing personal information can boost retirement income: Vanguard

KARREN VERGARA
Considering personal and financial circumstances for retirees could increase their retirement incomes between 3% and 51%, according to a new Vanguard study.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

Financial Standard Guide To Series

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Financial Standard Publisher's Forum

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Financial Standard Product Showcases

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
JUL
17

Advisers Big Day Out - Geelong 

JUL
18

Advisers Big Day Out - Mornington 

JUL
22

Advisers Big Day Out - Cairns 

JUL
24

Advisers Big Day Out - Sunshine Coast 

JUL
25

Advisers Big Day Out - Gold Coast 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES
John Burke

John Burke

GLOBAL CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
BENNELONG FUNDS MANAGEMENT LTD
Bennelong Funds Management is like a mainline into the jugular of Australia's financial advice sector, with more than 6500 advisers channelling capital to its funds. But its global chief executive John Burke says the job's not done yet. Andrew McKean writes.
READ MORE
The Financial Standard podcast
Tune in each week as we discuss the latest developments in Australia's wealth management industry.
Financial Standard podcast
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Amazon Music
YouTube
Follow Financial Standard on Facebook
Follow Financial Standard on Twitter
Follow Financial Standard on LinkedIn
Follow Financial Standard on Instagram
ISS - Institutional Shareholder Services, © Copyright 2025, All Rights Reserved
MarketSage  -  MarketPulse  -  MarketPro  -  Media