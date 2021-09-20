NEWS
Superannuation

Common ownership concerns redundant: AustralianSuper

BY ANNABELLE DICKSON  |  MONDAY, 20 SEP 2021   12:19PM

The $225 billion industry fund's outgoing chief executive Ian Silk is adamant the fund will never engage actively in common ownership, while also hinting at plans to bring more investing in-house.

Appearing at a Standing Committee on Economics hearing on common ownership and capital concentration in Australia, Silk said the fund will always be pro-competitive.

"It's illegal for one or more owners to get together and approach a company, it will be illegal for the company to participate in that and directors of the company have their own obligations to act in the best interest of the company," Silk said.

The committee's deputy chair Andrew Leigh raised concerns that common ownership could be appointing fund managers who want to enjoy "the cushy life" rather than being hungry for market share.

Silk argued that even if it was legal, AustralianSuper would not engage in that activity because it's a long-term financial detriment to its members.

"Our investment process is largely bottom-up. We will make assessments about the investability of a company based on our assessment of that company from the bottom up," he said.

"On that basis, we want high performing organisations that are going to return good dividends with capital appreciation for the members of the fund."

Silk said engaging in anti-competitive behaviour would stifle innovation and entrepreneurialism.

"Ultimately, you would find that other parties outside that industry or within that industry would see an opportunity to come in and take market share from these organisations that were performing sub-optimally," he said.

"Now, for organisations like AustralianSuper that have a long-term horizon, that's not a smart thing to do. We wouldn't do it for that reason apart from the fact that an active approach to this would be illegal."

AustralianSuper manages 45% of its assets internally which Silk said saved its members $200 million last year.

The fund plans to expand this to 60% and then review how it is tracking. Silk reiterated that the purpose of internalising investments is not to build a large internal team but instead to generate the best returns for members.

"As long as the internal team can demonstrate they're doing that, then we will be allocating more capital," he said.

"But if that ceases to be the case, we will either be changing the people who are managing the money internally or reviewing whether we continue with the model, but for the last eight or nine years, it's proven to be extremely successful for the members of the fund."

Editor's Choice

New super fund prepares for launch

ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |   12:24PM
Tomorrow Super is readying itself for a $5 million pre-IPO funding round, with the promise of a financial adviser friendly superannuation solution.

Investment consultants launch net zero scheme

ANNABELLE DICKSON  |   11:23AM
Investment consultant firms from across the world with US$10 trillion in assets under advice have joined together to launch a global net zero initiative.

Hume puts finfluencer followers on notice

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:31PM
Senator Jane Hume is warning consumers who fall victim to bad advice from finfluencers not to rely on the government for compensation.

BlackRock warns against reforms based on assumptions

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:41PM
In its submission to the inquiry into common ownership, BlackRock point out the theory behind the inquiry is "based on fundamental misconceptions", adding that any possible reforms based on ideas still under debate would be premature.

