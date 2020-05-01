NEWS
Investment
Colonial First State closes global fund
BY ALLY SELBY  |  FRIDAY, 1 MAY 2020   11:41AM

Colonial First State has terminated a $19.5 million diversified fund, after it returned -11.7% in the first three months of the year.

The Acadian Diversified Alpha fund will no longer be available to investors, with switches and redemptions from the fund suspended as of March 20.

The fund had US$12.6 million in AUM as of March 31.

CFS said applications received after 3pm on March 19 would not be processed in what it says is in the best interests of its members. Any applications for the fund after this date will be invested in Colonial First State's Wholesale Strategic Cash option.

"We've decided to terminate Acadian Diversified Alpha in accordance with the constitution on the basis that it is in the best interests of members having regard to recent market volatility including a depreciation in the Australian dollar and decline in value of some of the underlying securities," it said.

The wealth manager has also terminated the investment options in Wholesale Mezzanine (Class A) and FirstChoice Wholesale Investments, effective March 23. Options in its FirstChoice Wholesale Personal Super and FirstChoice Wholesale Pension were also closed on April 28..

The Acadian Diversified Alpha fund was a global, absolute return, long/short equity strategy.

According to the manager's website, it "seeks to exploit both the fundamental mispricings and the mispricing of risk in the cross section of equities through our proprietary multi-factor stock selection process".

The strategy shorted weak high-beta stocks and bought low-beta stocks with strong fundamentals in developed markets, investing in both equities and derivatives.

Over the past year to March 2020, the fund returned -17.4% gross and -18.3% net. Since its inception, the fund netted an annual return of -5.9%.

The Diversified Alpha strategy returned -3.7% net of fees for the month of March, with the fund manager blaming the COVID-19 pandemic for the losses.

"The quickening spread of the coronavirus this month sharply altered the global economic outlook," Acadian said.

"We continue to believe in the value of our systematic process that invests at the intersection of attractive factors with additional exposure to the mispricing of risk, and that it is important to remain focused on the fundamental basis of stock selection in environments like this.

"As always, we remain keenly focused on risk management in what was a trying month for the strategy."

With global markets ending the month of March down -12.8%, the fund manager revealed what exposures lifted and dragged the strategy down.

"Energy and materials contributed to returns, whereas financials and utilities detracted the most significantly," Acadian said.

"At the regional level, Japan was the strongest contributor to returns whereas North America brought the most significant negative payoffs.

"Within North America, the representative portfolio saw the greatest underperformance from its long exposure to financials, with additional negative payoffs from its long exposure to industrials and information technology."

The firm still believes in its systematic, factor driven strategy.

"Quality contributed most notably, led by Cash Flow Quality signals," Acadian said.

"Growth factors generated modest positive contributions, led by Earnings Surprise Predictors measures.

"Value was a headwind, with Price-to-Intrinsic Income and Price-to-Intrinsic Asset underperforming.

However, its technical factors were not rewarded, with momentum dampening performance.

