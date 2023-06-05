Newspaper icon
Collapsed trading house hit with charges

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  MONDAY, 5 JUN 2023   12:33PM

Two former directors of collapsed retail over-the-counter derivatives provider Berndale Capital Securities have been charged with dishonesty offences, including misusing over $1 million in company funds.

Stavro D'Amore and Daniel Kirby are alleged to have unlawfully transferred Berndale company funds to benefit themselves.

Charged with 11 offences in total, D'Amore is alleged to have used some Berndale company money to fund deposits for residential property purchases.

Kirby, charged with five offences, is alleged to have fabricated evidence related to Berndale funds in overseas bank accounts in Federal Court proceedings.

D'Amore and Kirby are also alleged to have made a false statement or submitted false or misleading documents to ASIC and an auditor of Berndale about overseas bank accounts containing Berndale funds.

Berndale's Australian financial services licence required it to maintain a minimum level of net tangible assets and lodge audited financial reports. ASIC alleged the relevant overseas funds and accounts either did not exist or were grossly inaccurate.

ASIC first banned D'Amore from providing financial services in 2018, as well as cancelling Berndale's AFSL.

A year later, the corporate regulator had Bernadale and its two associated companies, Berndale Capital Securities Management and Algoplus, wound up.

D'Amore and Kirby will appear before the Melbourne Magistrates' Court on August 25.

