Investment
Collapse of REITs spells opportunity: SG Hiscock
BY ALLY SELBY  |  THURSDAY, 28 MAY 2020   4:30PM

Despite Australia's real estate investment trusts dropping 49% during the COVID-19 sell-off, boutique fund manager SG Hiscock believes now is an opportune time to increase exposures to real estate.

Now trading up 45% since their March 23 lows, SG Hiscock told Financial Standard investors should be seeing current discounts as an opportunity to increase exposure to real estate.

"We were surprised and disappointed by the extent of the REIT sell-off," SG Hiscock director and portfolio manager Grant Berry said.

"Having said that, for some time we have been cautioning on the late cycle pricing and fundamentals; such as the more volatile income streams within the A-REIT index including development, funds management and performance fees.

"We had been pushing up capitalisation rates and assigning lower multiples for other income sources."

The global shut down disproportionately impacted REITs, he said, not through misbehaviour of gearing up, owning poor assets or embarking on other non-core activities - but through the impacts of social distancing.

Now, REITs are on the frontline as the economy reopens, Berry said.

"Capital markets are opening and functioning, this is not the GFC as feared," he said.

"Shops are opening, mobility is improving, and residential enquiry is picking up.

"There have been limited transactions in the direct market but from what has occurred recently, whether its office (Dexus acquiring stake in Rialto Towers), childcare (CQE selling in NZ), and retail (the recent sale of a majority interest in Mt Ommaney at a higher price than Vicinity's book value last year) are supportive."

The COVID-19 environment in Australia has drastically improved, Berry said, lending REITs to improved incomes (albeit at lower levels) and distributions into 2021.

"Investors should be seeing this as an opportunity to increase exposure to real estate in a cost efficient manner (no stamp duty), at a prevailing discount to direct property and in cases below replacement costs," he said.

The boutique manager is cautious however on CBD office investments, and is more positive on non-CBD offices thanks to their lower rents, free parking and low rise space.

"CBD office is a cyclical sector; we had already seen net absorption (tenant demand) go negative prior to COVID-19," Berry said.

"In addition, there are now the challenges of social distancing and the emergence of greater propensity to 'work from home'."

Particularly in Sydney, CBD office investments could be disrupted as rents are higher and transport is more challenging, he said.

"We aren't expecting major change but there will be some differences," Berry said.

"Counterbalancing this is that the continued push for lower work space ratios will be offset by social distancing requirements."

However - he argues the idea of the 'office' will not disappear completely.

"The office is the core of corporate culture; the coming together for collaboration, idea sharing and meeting clients," Berry said.

"This will not change."

In terms of residential real estate, Berry expects sales rates to be down this year.

The market has been severely impacted by a more cautious consumer, potential tenancy pressure, a reduction in immigration and a slowing in the sales process itself, he said.

"Positively, interest rates are low, affordability is at supportive levels and there is not an oversupply situation, and the house and land market is less volatile to price swings," Berry said.

"We are cautious on prices but not [expecting] a complete collapse."

Instead, sales activity will be low over the next few years and will subsequently increase as immigration improves, he said.

Read our full COVID-19 news coverage and analysis here.

Read more: real estateSG HiscockREITsCOVID-19Grant BerryFinancial Standard
