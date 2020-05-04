NEWS
General
Chinese tech giant buys 5% stake in Afterpay
BY ALLY SELBY  |  MONDAY, 4 MAY 2020   12:28PM

A Chinese tech giant has bought a 5% stake in buy-now-pay-later provider Afterpay, after paying approximately $416 million for more than 13 million shares in the company.

Tencent is an online entertainment, digital advertising, social media, fintech and cloud services provider listed on the Hong Kong stock exchange.

Its communications platforms include Weixin, WeChat and QQ. It also has a digital payments service, Weixin Pay, which facilitates an average of over one billion commercial transactions per day.

Afterpay co-founders Anthony Eisen and Nick Molnar said the investment was a testament to the strength of the buy-now-pay-later platform.

"We feel very privileged to welcome Tencent as a substantial shareholder in our business," they said.

"Being able to attract a strategic investor of this calibre is extremely rewarding and is a testament to our team and the strength of our differentiated business model."

The nearly $500 billion market cap internet giant would help Afterpay to grow and expand further, they said.

"Tencent's investment provides us with the opportunity to learn from one of the world's most successful digital platform businesses," Eisen and Molnar said.

"To be able to tap into Tencent's vast experience and network is valuable, as is the potential to collaborate in areas such as technology, geographic expansion and future payment options on the Afterpay platform.

"We remain focused on delivering value for our new and existing shareholders over the long term."

Tencent chief strategy officer James Mitchell said the tech conglomerate was pleased to invest in the Australian startup.

"Afterpay's approach stands out to us not just for its attractive business model characteristics, but also because its service aligns so well with consumer trends we see developing globally in terms of Afterpay's customer centric, interest free approach as well as its integrated retail presence and ability to add significant value for its merchant base," he said.

"We look forward to a deep and long-term business partnership between Tencent and Afterpay."

