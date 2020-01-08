NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Economics
China's growth to slow: PIMCO
BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  WEDNESDAY, 8 JAN 2020   11:31AM

PIMCO is forecasting a slowdown in China's GDP growth in 2020 as tensions between the Asian nation and the United States continue into the New Year.

The company's global economic advisor, Joachim Fels, and chief investment officer global fixed income, Andrew Balls, believe growth in the emerging market will be in the range of 5-6%, down from the 6.1% originally forecast.

"The Phase 1 trade deal, although with only marginal overall tariff rollback, is welcome as a signal of a turning point away from further escalation," the research said.

"The boost to business and consumer sentiment may help stabilize recent trends of slowing domestic demand, peaking property volume, and sluggish investment spending."

PIMCO said it expects fiscal policy to provide a partial cushion to growth, and projects a fiscal "thrust" of around 1% of GDP.

"The People's Bank of China is effectively on hold in an effort to anchor inflation expectations over the cyclical horizon, although it is possible to see small symbolic increments of interest rate cuts, in addition to the recently announced reserve requirement reduction, to contain market moves," PIMCO said.

Credit conditions are expected to remain relatively tight and policy transmission is expected to be slow-moving as a result of rising onshore defaults and shadow banking deleveraging.

"Policymakers have been increasingly using a flexible exchange rate as an automatic stabilizer in 2019; however, we expect 2020 will bring a stable to moderately stronger yuan to limit pass-through from import prices, another element of the trade deal with the US."

In other expectations for the Asia-Pacific region, PIMCO said it believes Japan will experience growth in the second half of the year, but will experience a slowdown in the first half.

"We expect GDP growth to slow to a 0.25% to 0.75% range in 2020 from an estimated 0.9% this year," it said.

"Growth is expected to slow down in the first half of 2020 due to a negative impact from the VAT hike in the fourth quarter of 2019, but it is expected to pick up in the second half thanks to a large fiscal stimulus package along with steady domestic private demand."

Inflation is expected to remain subdued, within the 0.25-0.75% rage as the Bank of Japan continues with ultra-low interest rates.

PIMCO said investors will have to get used to "dealing with disruption" this year and should position their portfolios accordingly.

Read more: PIMCOGDPBank of JapanAndrew BallsJoachim Fels
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Chief economist update: Stock rally heralds 2020 cheer
Chief economist update: Weaker yen strengthening Japan
Chief economist update: The yen to dictate if BOJ turns words into action
Former PIMCO chief guilty in admissions scandal
mFunds crack $1 billion, PIMCO dominates
Allianz Retire+ bolsters distribution team
Chief economist update: The hazard of being a safe haven
BlackRock appoints Melbourne head
Chief economist update: Global easing
Chief economist update: BOJ Tankan tanking?
Editor's Choice
FASEA loses board director
ELIZA BAVIN
Another board director has resigned from the Financial Adviser Standards and Ethics Authority, the announcement coinciding with the commencement of the new Code of Ethics.
Chief economist update: Australia burns
BENJAMIN ONG
It's still too early to estimate the funding required for fire ravaged communities but a tick on the budget surplus is hardly worth anything compared to the rebuilding that must be done soon after the last embers of this Australian fire calamity had been doused.
Gold lifts as US, Iran tensions escalate
ALLY SELBY
Fears of escalating tensions between the US and Iran have sent gold skyrocketing to an almost seven-year high, with investors turning to bullion, mining shares and gold-backed ETFs to safeguard their wealth.
Super fund rejigs investment option
JAMIE WILLIAMSON
A $2.3 billion government superannuation fund is making some key changes to its high growth investment option.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
John Dyall
Head of Investment Research
Rainmaker Information
Sarah Penn
Director
Mayflower Consulting Pty Ltd
Eugene Ardino
Chief Executive Officer
Lifespan Financial Planning
Mark Ellem
Executive Manager, SMSF Technical Services
SuperConcepts
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
FEB
5
Chief Economists Forum 
FEB
7
Chief Economists Forum 
MAR
17
Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 
MAR
18
Advisers Big Day Out - Adelaide 
MAR
19
Advisers Big Day Out - Melbourne 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  As a financial adviser, what will be your focus for 2020?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Jodie Hampshire
MANAGING DIRECTOR, HEAD OF INSTITUTIONAL
RUSSELL INVESTMENTS GROUP, LLC
It might be easy to look at Jodie Hampshire, Russell Investments Australia managing director, and wonder how she does it all. She's leader of a $23 billion business, mum to four children, grandmother to one, has written a book and is working on another. She spoke to Elizabeth McArthur about how she does it all, mindfully.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
OTHER PUBLICATIONS
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Get the free iPad app
Download the Financial Standard iPad app for FREE.
DOWNLOAD
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something DHItjwF1