China's growth to slow: PIMCO

PIMCO is forecasting a slowdown in China's GDP growth in 2020 as tensions between the Asian nation and the United States continue into the New Year.

The company's global economic advisor, Joachim Fels, and chief investment officer global fixed income, Andrew Balls, believe growth in the emerging market will be in the range of 5-6%, down from the 6.1% originally forecast.

"The Phase 1 trade deal, although with only marginal overall tariff rollback, is welcome as a signal of a turning point away from further escalation," the research said.

"The boost to business and consumer sentiment may help stabilize recent trends of slowing domestic demand, peaking property volume, and sluggish investment spending."

PIMCO said it expects fiscal policy to provide a partial cushion to growth, and projects a fiscal "thrust" of around 1% of GDP.

"The People's Bank of China is effectively on hold in an effort to anchor inflation expectations over the cyclical horizon, although it is possible to see small symbolic increments of interest rate cuts, in addition to the recently announced reserve requirement reduction, to contain market moves," PIMCO said.

Credit conditions are expected to remain relatively tight and policy transmission is expected to be slow-moving as a result of rising onshore defaults and shadow banking deleveraging.

"Policymakers have been increasingly using a flexible exchange rate as an automatic stabilizer in 2019; however, we expect 2020 will bring a stable to moderately stronger yuan to limit pass-through from import prices, another element of the trade deal with the US."

In other expectations for the Asia-Pacific region, PIMCO said it believes Japan will experience growth in the second half of the year, but will experience a slowdown in the first half.

"We expect GDP growth to slow to a 0.25% to 0.75% range in 2020 from an estimated 0.9% this year," it said.

"Growth is expected to slow down in the first half of 2020 due to a negative impact from the VAT hike in the fourth quarter of 2019, but it is expected to pick up in the second half thanks to a large fiscal stimulus package along with steady domestic private demand."

Inflation is expected to remain subdued, within the 0.25-0.75% rage as the Bank of Japan continues with ultra-low interest rates.

PIMCO said investors will have to get used to "dealing with disruption" this year and should position their portfolios accordingly.