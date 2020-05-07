NEWS
Economics
Chief economist update: Will emerging markets be first to emerge?
BY BENJAMIN ONG  |  THURSDAY, 7 MAY 2020   11:30AM

We're all in this together.

Just as the coronavirus doesn't distinguish between race, colour, creed or political affiliations, responses by governments - rich and poor - have been the same all over the world (well, almost except notably Sweden), restrictions on social interaction, business lockdowns, and those that could, working from home.

Frozen economic activity - either forced upon is citizens by governments or loss of employment or fear of contracting the disease or all of the above - have sent both developed and emerging equity markets into freefall. Developed equity markets are down 13.9% this year to date, emerging ones have lost 14.3%.

This is to be expected. The world is in this together.

What a difference three months make.

At the start of the year, in its 'World Economic Outlook' (WEO) report, the IMF's (International Monetary Fund) crystal ball predicted that "emerging market and developing economy group, growth is expected to increase to 4.4 percent in 2020 and 4.6 percent in 2021" - an improvement from the 3.7% growth rate for 2019. This becomes even more convincing given the three interest rate cuts implemented by the Fed in July, September and October 2019.

Until the coronavirus became a pandemic, that is. In its April WEO update, the IMF declared that, "Among emerging market and developing economies, all countries face a health crisis, severe external demand shock, dramatic tightening in global financial conditions, and a plunge in commodity prices, which will have a severe impact on economic activity in commodity exporters. Overall, the group of emerging market and developing economies is projected to contract by -1.0 percent in 2020..."

This is a 5.4% downgrade from its January 2020 projections. But if you think this is bad, the IMF sees economic growth dropping by much more in developed economies - it slashed its 2020 GDP growth forecast by 7.7% and now predicts economic growth in advanced economies contracting by 6.1% (from growth of 1.6% forecast in January 2020).

This provides a strong case to overweight emerging equity markets versus developed ones. They have lesser cases of infection and are unlocking lockdown restrictions (notably, China) earlier than their developed country counterparts.

Then again, emerging market currencies remain under pressure against the US dollar and this will persist for as long as financial markets remain volatile.

The depreciation in emerging market currencies would compound already ballooning emerging market debt as their respective governments try to mitigate the economic fallout from the pandemic.

Read our full COVID-19 news coverage and analysis here.

