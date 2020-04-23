NEWS
Economics
Chief economist update: Thank goodness for Sorbent
BY BENJAMIN ONG  |  THURSDAY, 23 APR 2020   11:10AM

They were loathed, yelled at, vilified and even arrested - but the hordes of panic-buyers and toilet paper hoarders that invaded supermarkets, hardware stores, bottle shops, and businesses selling "work from home" wares may have collectively limited the widely-expected March quarter contraction in the Australian economy (at the very least) or saved it from a negative print (at best).

Together, hoarders and panic-buyers sent Australian retail sales to what the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) labelled "unprecedented demand" in March.

Preliminary estimates by the ABS show that retail spending soared by 8.2% in the month of March as "monthly turnover doubled for products such as toilet and tissue paper, and rice and pasta...sales were also strong in retail industries selling items related to home offices".

This is the strongest monthly jump in retail sales on record that even eclipsed the 8.1% jump recorded in June 2000, as consumers brought forward purchases ahead of the 1 July 2000 introduction of the goods and services tax (GST).

This initial estimate is subject to revision and the final one will be published on 6 May 2020. But having said that, the final estimate wouldn't be so far off the ball - February's preliminary estimate of a 0.4% increase was recalculated to show a 0.5% rise in the final version.

At first glance, the spike in domestic retail spending appears to be counter-intuitive and abnormal given the sharp fall in consumer confidence to a nine-year low in March.

Then again these are abnormal times. Pessimism over disruptions in production and therefore, reduced supply - of toilet papers, grogs, pasta, rice, etc. - prompted panic-buying and hoarding...before they run out.

But having bought so much toilet paper and pasta and rice and beers, Australian consumers would have much of their essentials taken care of for the next few months, suggesting a sharp decline in retail spending going forward.

This is supported and indicated by the deepening pessimism among consumers. The Westpac-Melbourne Institute index of consumer sentiment plummeted by 17.7% to a reading of 75.6 in April - the biggest monthly decline in the survey's 47-year history -- from 91.9 in March.

Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) governor Philip Lowe is equally downtrodden.

In his recent outing (April 21), governor Lowe proclaimed the Australian central bank's take on the coronavirus' impact on the domestic economy: "National output is likely to fall by around 10% over the first half of 2020, with most of this decline taking place in the June quarter. Total hours worked in Australia are likely to decline by around 20% over the first half of this year."

"The unemployment rate is likely to be around 10 per cent by June, although I am hopeful that it might be lower than this if businesses are able to retain their employees on lower hours. The unemployment rate would have been much higher than this without the government's JobKeeper wage subsidy.

"These are all very large numbers and ones that were inconceivable just a few months ago. They speak to the immense challenge faced by our society to contain the virus."

True, true.

Then again, the earlier than predicted flattening of Australia's coronavirus infection curve (to date) could see consumer, business and overall economic activity return to normal sooner than expected.

Read our full COVID-19 news coverage and analysis here.

