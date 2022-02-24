Charter Hall, PSP Investments acquire Brisbane site

Charter Hall and Canada's Public Sector Pension Investment Board (PSP Investments) have acquired a development project currently under construction in Brisbane.

The property, located within the Fortitude Valley precinct, comprises a 25,000m2 office development andpublic carpark, and is currently under construction.

The vendor has secured 70% leasing pre-commitments and will provide a rent guarantee over the balance of the space, with subsequent secured lease terms determining the final cost of the investment.

Due for completion in December 2022, the building is within 200 metres of the Fortitude Valley train station and within walking distance to retail and hospitality spots, and the CBD.

The building will also be sustainable, looking to achieve target design ratings of NABERS Energy 5.0 and NABERS Water 4.0. It will be powered 100% by renewable electricity, supplied by the grid.

In other news, the property investment fund has also secured a new 12-year lease with the Commonwealth of Australia in Moonee Ponds, Melbourne.

The property is just 5.5 kilometres from Melbourne's CBD and will accommodate the Commonwealth later this year. It was previously home to Foxtel.

Due for completion in August 2022, the upgrade works will create a new ground floor lobby, cafe and arrival experience, as well as landscaping and high-quality End of Trip facilities.

"We are thrilled to be providing the Commonwealth with a new, state-of-the-art, premium office space at 1 Dean Street, previously known as the 'Foxtel Building'", Charter Hall direct fund manager Julian Menegazzo said.

"This agreement will see 75% of the property leased prior to Foxtel's departure and with significant upgrades, this building will be even more attractive to other tenant customers."

Charter Hall Direct chief executive Steven Bennett added that the agreement is in line with the fund's strategy, with a focus on "high quality office buildings underpinned by strong tenant covenants with government or well-regarded corporate tenants".

"We are pleased to welcome the Commonwealth to PFA through this strategic lease agreement, which builds on our commitment to sustainability and enhances PFA to over $2.4 billion in funds under management," he said.

"The leasing deal increases the defensive income profile of PFA, with over 60% of the fund's income profile secured by Australian government tenants."

Seemingly on a buying spree, just days ago Charter Hall acquired it's 66th Bunnings warehouse, located in South Nowra.