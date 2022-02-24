NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
LEARNING
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Investment

Charter Hall, PSP Investments acquire Brisbane site

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  THURSDAY, 24 FEB 2022   12:34PM

Charter Hall and Canada's Public Sector Pension Investment Board (PSP Investments) have acquired a development project currently under construction in Brisbane.

The property, located within the Fortitude Valley precinct, comprises a 25,000m2 office development andpublic carpark, and is currently under construction.

The vendor has secured 70% leasing pre-commitments and will provide a rent guarantee over the balance of the space, with subsequent secured lease terms determining the final cost of the investment.

Due for completion in December 2022, the building is within 200 metres of the Fortitude Valley train station and within walking distance to retail and hospitality spots, and the CBD.

The building will also be sustainable, looking to achieve target design ratings of NABERS Energy 5.0 and NABERS Water 4.0. It will be powered 100% by renewable electricity, supplied by the grid.

In other news, the property investment fund has also secured a new 12-year lease with the Commonwealth of Australia in Moonee Ponds, Melbourne.

The property is just 5.5 kilometres from Melbourne's CBD and will accommodate the Commonwealth later this year. It was previously home to Foxtel.

Due for completion in August 2022, the upgrade works will create a new ground floor lobby, cafe and arrival experience, as well as landscaping and high-quality End of Trip facilities.

"We are thrilled to be providing the Commonwealth with a new, state-of-the-art, premium office space at 1 Dean Street, previously known as the 'Foxtel Building'", Charter Hall direct fund manager Julian Menegazzo said.

"This agreement will see 75% of the property leased prior to Foxtel's departure and with significant upgrades, this building will be even more attractive to other tenant customers."

Charter Hall Direct chief executive Steven Bennett added that the agreement is in line with the fund's strategy, with a focus on "high quality office buildings underpinned by strong tenant covenants with government or well-regarded corporate tenants".

"We are pleased to welcome the Commonwealth to PFA through this strategic lease agreement, which builds on our commitment to sustainability and enhances PFA to over $2.4 billion in funds under management," he said.

"The leasing deal increases the defensive income profile of PFA, with over 60% of the fund's income profile secured by Australian government tenants."

Seemingly on a buying spree, just days ago Charter Hall acquired it's 66th Bunnings warehouse, located in South Nowra.

Read more: Charter HallJulian MenegazzoPublic Sector Pension Investment Board PSPSteven Bennett
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Charter Hall snags another Bunnings
Charter Hall, PGGM make moves on Irongate
Charter Hall acquires 50% of Paradice
Charter Hall, GIC drop $335m on Canberra office building
Qualitas names insto capital head
Charter Hall exec to chair NHFIC board
Macquarie sweeps Investment Leadership Awards
Qualitas appoints co-head of insto capital
Charter Hall grows portfolio by $800m
Property Funds Association appoints president

Editor's Choice

AIA sells super, investments business

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   10:58AM
AIA is offloading its $8 billion superannuation and investments business to Resolution Life.

Family offices embrace crypto: BNY Mellon

CHLOE WALKER  |   12:32PM
BNY Mellon's inaugural Global Family Office Survey shows 77% of family offices are engaging with cryptocurrencies while those already invested plan to up their exposures.

Former Hostplus investors tapped for VC fund

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:26PM
Having just launched their own shop in January, two former members of the industry fund's private equity team have been mandated to run the newly created Victorian Startup Capital Fund (VSCF).

IOOF reveals first results as Insignia

ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |   12:16PM
IOOF, now known as Insignia Financial, has delivered a firm first half result.

Videos

Brought to you by

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Dermot Ryan
Co-Portfolio Manager, Income
AMP Capital Investors
Bronwyn Yates
Director, Client & Business Solutions
Russell Investments
Brett Davies
Partner
Legal Consolidated Barristers & Solicitors
Matt Siddick
Senior Director, Operational Risk Solutions
bfinance Australia

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
MAR
23

Advisers Big Day Out - Adelaide 

MAR
24

Advisers Big Day Out - Melbourne 

MAR
29

Advisers Big Day Out - Brisbane 

MAR
30

Advisers Big Day Out - Sydney 

APR
4

Chief Economists Forum 

Your Opinion

MORE POLLS

  Are you happy with the government's backflip on adviser education standards, saying 10 years' experience, a clean record and a tertiary-level ethics subject is satisfactory?

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Camilla Love

MANAGING DIRECTOR
EINVEST AUSTRALIA
After spending an illustrious career at Perennial Partners, Camilla Love was tasked with her toughest gig yet - founding its subsidiary, eInvest. Annabelle Dickson writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
Professional Development
Products
Performance Tables
Mastheads
Copyright © 1992-2022 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.