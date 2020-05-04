Charter Hall kicks off $115m raise

Australia's largest ASX-listed real estate investment trust has kicked off a $115 million equity raising to weather the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Charter Hall Social Infrastructure (ASX: CQE) will undertake a fully underwritten institutional placement to raise $100 million, as well as a $15 million unit purchase plan for Australian and New Zealand shareholders.

The institutional placement will be fully underwritten by JP Morgan Securities Australia and will represent 15% of pre equity raising units on issue, priced at $2.20 per unit.

Australian and New Zealand shareholders will be able to subscribe for a maximum of $30,000 in additional units, free of transaction and brokerage costs. This raise will not be underwritten, with further information to be lodged in a week's time.

The capital raise will help the trust withstand any unexpected impacts from COVID-19, Charter Hall said.

"The equity raising is being conducted to strengthen CQE's balance sheet and ensure it can withstand any unexpected cash flow and valuation impacts from an extended COVID-19 pandemic," it said.

"The equity raising will also provide CQE with the flexibility to continue executing its strategy in line with its social infrastructure mandate once the COVID-19 pandemic has ended."

Following the raise, CQE has forecast that its balance sheet will be geared by 16.7%, down from 24.9% at December 31. Its cash and undrawn facilities will increase to $291.5 million.

Despite the raise, the trust said its guidance for the full year remains withdrawn.

"In light of the current uncertain environment and potential extended duration of the COVID-19 pandemic, CQE's FY20 earnings and distribution guidance remains withdrawn as announced on 23 March 2020," Charter Hall said.

However, it intends to still pay a June quarterly distribution.

Over the short to medium term, the trust's long WALE portfolio, low exposure to small tenants, lack of near term debt expiries and government support for the childcare sector should help CQE weather the pandemic, Charter Hall said.