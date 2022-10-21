Charter Hall hires REIT vet

Mark Ferguson has been appointed as head of the Charter Hall Maxim Property Securities business (Maxim), bringing 30 years of listed property securities experience to the role.

Ferguson joins the property investment company from Macquarie as its head of Australian real estate securities, taking over from Winston Sammut, who founded Maxim 17 years ago.

He has also held REIT tenures at AMP Capital and Deutsche Asset Management.

Sammut, who will step down from the Maxim business next year, will assist with a smooth transition over the coming months as Ferguson assumes this leadership role, working alongside portfolio manager Pat Barrett.

Charter Hall managing director and group chief executive David Harrison said: "We're pleased to welcome Mark Ferguson to Charter Hall's Maxim Property Securities business, which has provided strong risk adjusted returns for investors since it was founded..."

With an impressive and specialised career spanning almost three decades, Ferguson brings deep experience to Maxim's award-winning funds, after delivering sector leading returns investing in REITs in previous roles, Harrison said.

He added: "Winston Sammut has delivered strong results over an impressive career, and we take this opportunity to thank Winston for his dedication and impressive investor returns since joining Charter Hall in 2018, as part of the Folkestone acquisition."

Sammut said: "I am pleased to handover this multi award-winning fund to Mark Ferguson and I am confident that through his knowledge and track record, he is capable of continuing the outstanding returns to investors into the future."

"It is exciting to be delivering performance for our fund and partnership clients, investing in the REIT sector, which is currently priced at historically deep discounts to net asset value, providing both strong income distribution yields and prospective capital growth," Ferguson said.

"I'm pleased to be joining the exceptional team at Charter Hall and the opportunity to work closely with Maxim's valued clients and my colleague, Pat Barrett, as portfolio manager."