Challenger seeks new life chief executive

Challenger is searching for a new chief executive for its life business, as the incumbent moves to a new role in its group leadership team.

Chris Plater has been the life business' chief executive for four years, when he took over the role from Richard Howes in December 2016.

Effective December 7, Plater will move the newly created role of chief executive, operations and technology.

The two functions previously fell in the remit of the chief financial officer role, from which Andrew Tobin resigned in late September.

Challenger said its appointed actuary and chief financial officer of the life business Anton Kapel will act as the life business's chief executive while an executive search is undertaken.

"Chris takes on this role with a clear goal of building on our strong operations and technology foundations to drive an increased focus on deep and effective engagement with customers, advisers and or superannuation fund clients," Challenger managing director and chief executive Richard Howes said.

"Chris's passion for technology and thorough understanding of the business's operational needs positions him well lead these teams," Howes said.

Plater joined Challenger in 2003 and has served as the life business's principal executive officer and chief investment officer previously.

Challenger's life business had $18.9 billion in investment assets at September end.