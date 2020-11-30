NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Executive Appointments
Challenger seeks new life chief executive
BY KANIKA SOOD  |  MONDAY, 30 NOV 2020   12:13PM

Challenger is searching for a new chief executive for its life business, as the incumbent moves to a new role in its group leadership team.

Chris Plater has been the life business' chief executive for four years, when he took over the role from Richard Howes in December 2016.

Effective December 7, Plater will move the newly created role of chief executive, operations and technology.

The two functions previously fell in the remit of the chief financial officer role, from which Andrew Tobin resigned in late September.

Challenger said its appointed actuary and chief financial officer of the life business Anton Kapel will act as the life business's chief executive while an executive search is undertaken.

"Chris takes on this role with a clear goal of building on our strong operations and technology foundations to drive an increased focus on deep and effective engagement with customers, advisers and or superannuation fund clients," Challenger managing director and chief executive Richard Howes said.

"Chris's passion for technology and thorough understanding of the business's operational needs positions him well lead these teams," Howes said.

Plater joined Challenger in 2003 and has served as the life business's principal executive officer and chief investment officer previously.

Challenger's life business had $18.9 billion in investment assets at September end.

Read more: ChallengerRichard HowesAndrew TobinAnton KapelChris Plater
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Life insurers recognised for innovation
Home ownership shouldn't be at expense of super
Fidante signs on new partner
Barrenjoey Capital hires from FIIG
Challenger shareholders revolt against remuneration
IOOF appoints executive, continues growth push
Challenger loses chief financial officer
Zurich distribution chief joins boutique
Managed funds recover FUM losses
CFS super distribution lead joins Allianz Retire+
Editor's Choice
Hannover reverses out of group insurance
KANIKA SOOD  |   12:35PM
More than 10 superannuation funds could soon be looking for a new group life insurer, as Hannover Re reverses out of the segment to focus on reinsurance.
New fund to invest in AI companies
KANIKA SOOD  |   12:34PM
A Melbourne boutique has launched a thematic fund that invests in businesses delivering artificial intelligence (AI) solutions.
Mercer restructures fees, asset allocation
KARREN VERGARA  |   12:34PM
Mercer is introducing a series of changes to its default and lifecycle products, which includes slashing administration fees and simplifying fee structures.
S&P to buy competitor for $60bn
KANIKA SOOD  |   12:32PM
S&P Global will spend about $60 billion in stock to buy data and analytics provider IHS Markit, with the two merging by 2021 end.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
John Dyall
Head of Investment Research
Rainmaker Information
Kate Fellows
Paraplanner
The Professional Paraplanner
Chris Mather
Head of Distribution, BT Open
BT
Sean Cookson
Vice President and Managing Director - APAC
Financial Recovery Technologies
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
John McMurdo
CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER AND MANAGING DIRECTOR
AUSTRALIAN ETHICAL INVESTMENT LIMITED
Australian Ethical's chief executive John McMurdo's adventure into the world of mountain biking kicked into gear more than a decade ago. He speaks to Ally Selby about the discipline's surprising similarities to business.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something 8iMDQrJZ