Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Investment

Challenger posts mixed Q3 FY25 result

BY MATTHEW WAI  |  THURSDAY, 17 APR 2025   12:38PM

Challenger saw strong growth in annuity sales but its assets and funds under management fell in the third quarter of FY25.

Challenger's funds under management were $115.2 billion, a $5.9 billion drop, mainly due to negative market movements, but also net outflows of $1.9 billion and client distributions of $0.3 billion, it said.

Net outflows included the derecognition of $0.8 billion of FUM from Merlon Capital Partners, following Challenger's subsidiary Fidante offloaded its interest in the firm last year.

Meanwhile, its assets under management stood at $125.6 billion, down 4% for the quarter.

The sales figures have, however, perceived positive results, with total life sales recording $1.4 billion supported by longer tenor annuity sales.

Annuity sales increased by 20% to $1 billion aided by the growth of both retail lifetime with $246 million (up 22%) and MS Primary Japanese annuities at $240 million (up 33%) for the quarter.

Challenger said the longer duration sales will improve book quality and returns but has also seen fixed term annuity sales grow by 15% to $505 million due to demand driven by the 'inverted yield curve'.

Managing director and chief executive Nick Hamilton said in the quarter Challenger "maintained momentum" in making significant progress delivering new technology while broadening its customer footprint.

"Challenger saw continued sales growth across domestic lifetime annuities and Japanese annuities, supporting our focus on longer tenor and more valuable sales," Hamilton said.

Challenger has also partnered with NGS Super to work on a lifetime income product for its members.

"The benefits of a lifetime income allocation alongside an account-based pension are powerful and ensure better retirement outcomes and financial confidence," Hamilton continued.

Looking ahead, Hamilton said it is well-prepared of APRA's forthcoming changes to insurance capital changes, while entering a new phase to better accommodate advisers.

"As we look forward, the re-platforming of our retirement customer technology, including customer registry is entering an exciting phase as the build completes and we test and ready for launch," Hamilton said.

"Removing sales friction and integrating lifetime and term income solutions seamlessly for advisers and funds will enable the next phase of our growth."

Hamilton also celebrated Tal Dai-ichi Life as a material shareholder of Challenger, adding that it "recognises the strength of Challenger's strategic position, unique capabilities and the long-term tailwinds in the Australian retirement market."

TAL's parent company Dai-ichi Life Holdings acquired a minority stake of 15.1% in Challenger earlier this month.

Read more: ChallengerNick HamiltonTal Dai-ichi LifeAPRADai-ichi Life HoldingsFidanteMerlon Capital PartnersNGS Super
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

TAL takes 15% stake in Challenger
NGS Super to launch lifetime income product
DII drives life insurance disputes: APRA
Breaches continue as Cbus confirms 'unusual behaviour'
UGC's AFCA membership to cease
Apex wins $7bn super admin mandate
APRA hits ANZ with $1bn capital penalty
Qantas Super, ART merger official
Investors warned to sell hybrids before phase out
Super fund consolidation to accelerate: Mercer

Editor's Choice

Insignia gives PE firms more time to devise deal

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:23PM
Bain Capital and CC Capital Partners have been granted more time to thumb through Insignia Financial's books.

DII drives life insurance disputes: APRA

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:28PM
Disability income insurance (DII) continues to be a bugbear for the life insurance industry and is the most highly disputed product among advised, non-advised and group insurance customers, APRA statistics show.

Mantis to distribute new micro cap offering

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:54PM
Mantis Funds has secured a distribution deal with Balmoral Investors, taking its micro cap strategy to market.

Div 296 must proceed to strengthen 'fairness' in superannuation: ASFA

MATTHEW WAI  |   12:48PM
Ahead of the federal election, the Association of Superannuation Funds of Australia (ASFA) has urged all contesting parties to consider its recommendations to "protect and strengthen" the super sector.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

Financial Standard Guide To Series

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Financial Standard Publisher's Forum

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Financial Standard Product Showcases

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
JUN
5

MAX Awards Investment Leadership Awards 

JUL
3

Consumer Finance Awards 

JUL
15

Advisers Big Day Out - Hobart 

JUL
17

Advisers Big Day Out - Geelong 

JUL
18

Advisers Big Day Out - Mornington 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES
Paul Heath

Paul Heath

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
KODA CAPITAL PTY LTD
Koda Capital chief executive and founding partner Paul Heath grew up a stone's throw from the company's chair Steve Tucker in Perth. Their eventual collaboration gave rise to one of Australia's premier independent wealth management firms. Andrew McKean writes.
READ MORE
The Financial Standard podcast
Tune in each week as we discuss the latest developments in Australia's wealth management industry.
Financial Standard podcast
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Amazon Music
YouTube
Follow Financial Standard on Facebook
Follow Financial Standard on Twitter
Follow Financial Standard on LinkedIn
Follow Financial Standard on Instagram
ISS - Institutional Shareholder Services, © Copyright 2025, All Rights Reserved
MarketSage  -  MarketPulse  -  MarketPro  -  Media