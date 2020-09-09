NEWS
Executive Appointments
CFS super distribution lead joins Allianz Retire+
BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  WEDNESDAY, 9 SEP 2020   12:41PM

The head of superannuation distribution at Colonial First State has commenced in a new role, leading a newly created institutional partnership strategy at the retirement specialist.

Fintan Thornton has been appointed head of institutional solutions at Allianz Retire+, effective this month. In this role, he will work with superannuation funds on enhancing their retirement income offerings to members.

Allianz Retire+ chief executive Matt Rady said the appointment underpins growing interest in the business' capabilities, adding that Thornton's wealth of experience sees him well placed to deliver in the role.

"Fintan brings to Allianz Retire+ specialisation in longevity risk solutions and his technical expertise will be incredibly valuable to our partners in tailoring superior longevity solutions that meet the complex fiduciary challenges faced by super funds today," Rady said.

Thornton joins Allianz Retire+ from Colonial First State where he led the distribution efforts for FirstChoice Employer Super and Commonwealth Bank's Essential Super for three years. He also served as head of distribution strategy and implementation for two years prior to that.

He joined CFS after more than three years as head of employee superannuation for CBA, a role he took on after close to six years with Russell Investments.

A spokesperson for CFS said a search for Thornton's replacement will commence shortly, considering both internal and external candidates.

Meanwhile, executive manager, relationships and education Katrina Marshall has been appointed to the role on an interim basis. She's been with CFS across a range of roles for almost a decade, having joined from Challenger in 2011.

