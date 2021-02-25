CFOs gain clout in ESG metrics

Many companies are housing the ultimate responsibility for ESG with their chief financial officers, says a new report from Accenture.

Accenture interviewed about 1517 finance leaders including chief financial officers from around the globe for the seventh iteration of its research on their changing roles. Of this, 96 were from Australian companies.

Of the Australian chief financial officers, about 68% said that the finance department takes the ultimate responsibility for ESG performance within their enterprise. The number was similar in the global sample.

"One striking finding from the research was the extent to which CFOs are seen as responsible for their company's ESG. In fact, 68% of respondents say that finance takes ultimate responsibility for ESG performance within their enterprise..."

"...Meanwhile, their colleagues across the enterprise are looking to the CFO to ensure that the company appropriately mitigates risk by addressing security and environmental, social and governance (ESG) challenges," the report said.

As an example, Accenture cited using public cloud infrastructure to lower a company's carbon footprint.

The report also found about 73% of Australian chief financial officers had the final stay on the technology direction of the firm.

It found about 17% of the chief financial officers globally in its survey had transformed their roles effectively, in the process adding to the company's top-line as well as bottom-line.

"CFOs who fully exemplify their new roles and operate effectively at breakthrough speeds could almost double their EBITDA CAGR from 3.8% to 6.9% over the next three years and increase their revenue CAGR from 2.7% to 3.0%," the firm said.

In this elite group of chief financial officers, Accenture pointed to three roles: economic guardians (such as, automation of traditional finance tasks and using cloud to identify new opportunities), architects of business values, and catalysts of digital strategy.