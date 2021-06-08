NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Investment

CFAs not immune to pay cuts

BY KANIKA SOOD  |  TUESDAY, 8 JUN 2021   12:32PM

About 15% of CFAs working as investment professionals had a pay cut related to COVID-19, according to a new survey that says pay remained relatively resilient during the pandemic.

CFA Institute surveyed 4600 investment professionals from its member base across 120 markets in March and April 2021 for its Future of Work in Investment Management report.

It found 15% of the respondents had a COVID-related pay cut, 8% had a pay cut for other reasons, and 6% reported an employment status change in 2020.

The majority's job security and compensation was relatively resilient during the pandemic, CFA Institute said.

Sponsored by Charter Hall Group
The Golden Rules of Commercial Property Investment

"This included variable compensation. Since most markets experienced strong performance aside from a sharp decline in March 2020, this is consistent with investment job security being highly correlated with market performance," it said in the report.

"Globally, those in APAC were most likely to have had a pay reduction due to the pandemic (21% of respondents), and developing markets were more impacted than developed markets. There were not significant differences by gender or years of experience."

The roles whose total compensation was most affected between January 2020 to the April/March survey were investment consultants (34% of respondents affected), compliance analysts or officers (also 34%), economists (33%), and consultants (32%).

Roles where the least respondents reported a decrease in compensation were regulators (0% of the respondents), performance analysts (12%), accountants or auditors (15%) and chief investment officers (19%) and risk managers or analysts (also 19%).

The survey found pay cuts were relatively small and temporary.

Almost half of those affected got a pay cut of 10% or less, 53% expected their pay reduction to not go beyond a year.

However, those with bigger pay cuts were more likely to expect the reduction to last longer.

Read more: CFA Institute
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Boutique hires from Deloitte
CFA unveils December exam results
CFA Institute offers free exam deferral
VFMC director nabs global role
CFA Institute call for feedback on new standard
CFA Institute reveals new exam regime
Former CFSGAM chief joins Yarra Capital board
University of Sydney scores win at CFA competition
CFA postpones exams
Super fund adds industry veteran

Editor's Choice

Halifax auditors face criminal charges

ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |   12:47PM
Audits of defunct stockbroker Halifax have resulted in the first criminal charges ever laid in Australia for failure to comply with auditing standards.

AUSIEX launches, announces leadership team

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:15PM
Commonwealth Bank's former trading platform for financial advisers, now known as AUSIEX, has unveiled its executive lineup after being acquired by a Japanese firm.

PRI chief executive resigns

ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |   12:03PM
The chief executive for the United Nations Principles for Responsible Investment has stepped down after being in the role for almost a decade.

ASIC bans adviser over $5 million fraud

ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |   11:52AM
ASIC has permanently banned former Sentinel Wealth financial adviser Gavin Fineff, after he was charged with stealing $3.3 million from clients.

Videos

Brought to you by

Get more with FS

20% EOFY discount for Financial Standard's premium subscription. Available until 30 June 2021.
SUBSCRIBE

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Ronald Pratap
Principal
RP Wealth Management
Jason Komadina
Director, Managed Accounts
MLC Asset Management
Luke Mcdermott
Consultant
Rice Warner
Sonia Cruz
Head of Licensing
The Fold Legal

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Karyn West

MANAGING DIRECTOR
APOSTLE FUNDS MANAGEMENT PTY LIMITED
Apostle Funds Management managing director Karyn West believes in putting her money where her mouth is. She invests in every product she sells, and she's built a career out of fearlessly backing herself. Elizabeth McArthur writes.
READ MORE
Special EOFY deal!
20% off in June only
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.