Cbus vows faster death benefit payouts

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  TUESDAY, 16 SEP 2025   12:30PM

After being caned by ASIC for making beneficiaries wait for more than 90 days to receive a death benefit, Cbus is vowing to pay them faster.

Where members have not nominated a beneficiary, Cbus said benefit payments will be paid to the surviving current spouse.

If there is no surviving current spouse, surviving children will receive the benefit in equal shares, and in cases where there are no surviving current spouse and no surviving children, the benefit will be directed to the member's estate.

Cbus said this reform will eliminate the need to undertake lengthy and complicated "claim staking" in most cases - a process the fund uses to determine eligible beneficiaries. It will also reduce the death claim process by about four to six weeks.

Cbus and its administrator Link Market Services, which is now a subsidiary of MUFG Pension and Market Services, have been slammed for several death benefit processing failures.

Taking Cbus to the Federal Court last November, ASIC alleged about 10,000 members have faced severe delays while some were left waiting more than 12 months for a payout.

According to court documents, some 7713 TPD claims were impacted, 4366 of which took more than 12 months to be resolved and only 830 were resolved within 90 days. About 3600 death claims were impacted, 1946 of which took more than 12 months to be processed.

Cbus estimated the financial loss impacting members came to about $20 million.

As part of the overhaul, the $101 billion super fund will change its trust deed to introduce digital non-lapsing binding beneficiary nominations. The option to make a non-binding beneficiary nomination will also be removed as will the current three-year renewal process for binding nominations.

Cbus chief executive Kristian Fok said claims with a binding beneficiary nomination will be paid out the fastest, but only a small proportion of Cbus members have one.

"A binding beneficiary nomination is a clear, legally binding way for members to make their final wishes known ─ and we're removing outdated barriers like paper-only forms and witness requirements to make them easier and faster to complete," he said.

"When there is no binding beneficiary nomination, death claim payments will be made in a way that aligns with what people naturally expect ─ payment to a spouse, to children, or to an estate."

The changes will be implemented in two stages spanning 18 months, starting in December.

ASIC is also suing AustralianSuper for delaying the processing of nearly 7000 death benefit claims. Some beneficiaries were left waiting four years for a payout.

Court proceedings that kicked off in March reveal that the $387.6 billion fund took between four months and four years from the date the claim form was returned to assess at least 6897 claims.

Two weeks later, ASIC handed down a scathing report that shows the failures in death benefit claims handling is a systemic, industry-wide issue.

ASIC exposed examples of excessive delays and poor service, gaps in trustee data and reporting, and inconsistencies in some trustees' processes and procedures, saying that communication and engagement with beneficiaries was often "ineffective and insensitive".

Fok added that Cbus is "determined to improve claims processing".

"That's why we've doubled the size of our claims team and created specialist teams trained to handle death claims efficiently and compassionately," Fok said.

"We're making things simpler for grieving families by stripping away much of the complexity."

Read more: CbusASICAustralianSuperFederal CourtKristian FokLink Market ServicesMUFG Pension
