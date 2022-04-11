Cbus, Media Super merger complete

Cbus Super and Media Super have merged, following a Successor Fund Transfer on April 9.

The merger brings Cbus funds under management to $75 billion, managed on behalf of nearly 850,000 members.

Cbus chief executive Justin Arter welcomed new Media Super members across the print, media, entertainment, arts and broader creative industries.

"This is a great outcome for members of both industry super funds as we welcome Media Super members to Cbus," Arter said.

"We have shared authenticity and origins through the industry fund model, with a combined 68 years of superannuation experience. Cbus is one of the oldest and one of the most successful industry funds since formation in 1984, and Media Super is now part of that story as we continue with our wider growth plan."

He added that Media Super members will benefit from scale due to the merger.

"Media Super proactively responded to the rapid regulatory changes within superannuation that are driving consolidation, seeking out a strong performing fund to partner with. The merger will now bring many compelling benefits to Media Super members," Arter said.

"They are part of a larger fund, and that scale will drive greater scope to manage fees effectively, drive substantial investments that contribute to stronger long term returns, and provide access to innovative products and services including for those approaching or in retirement."

Arter explained Cbus' ambition is to grow to $150 billion.

Former Media Super chief executive Tony Griffin reiterated the benefits for Media Super members from the combining of two well-performing funds, both being laser focussed on member outcomes.

"Media Super members now benefit from merging with a top tier performer who shares a like-minded commitment to member outcomes, and from the greater efficiencies this final stage now brings," he said.

"We are funds who have been intrinsic parts of our industries. At Media Super we have been proud to be the leading brand for members in the print, media, entertainment and arts industries.

"In this next chapter, members will benefit from Cbus retaining our brand, focus, and from the commitment of Cbus' investment team to achieve the best outcomes from investing back into our industry. These fundamentals will now maximise opportunities and strong retirement outcomes. This has been all about doing the right thing by our members within this environment of consolidation."