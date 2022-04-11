Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Superannuation

Cbus, Media Super merger complete

BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  MONDAY, 11 APR 2022   12:37PM

Cbus Super and Media Super have merged, following a Successor Fund Transfer on April 9.

The merger brings Cbus funds under management to $75 billion, managed on behalf of nearly 850,000 members.

Cbus chief executive Justin Arter welcomed new Media Super members across the print, media, entertainment, arts and broader creative industries.

"This is a great outcome for members of both industry super funds as we welcome Media Super members to Cbus," Arter said.

Sponsored by Charter Hall Group
Commercial property. Currently 5%+ yield p.a.

"We have shared authenticity and origins through the industry fund model, with a combined 68 years of superannuation experience. Cbus is one of the oldest and one of the most successful industry funds since formation in 1984, and Media Super is now part of that story as we continue with our wider growth plan."

He added that Media Super members will benefit from scale due to the merger.

"Media Super proactively responded to the rapid regulatory changes within superannuation that are driving consolidation, seeking out a strong performing fund to partner with. The merger will now bring many compelling benefits to Media Super members," Arter said.

"They are part of a larger fund, and that scale will drive greater scope to manage fees effectively, drive substantial investments that contribute to stronger long term returns, and provide access to innovative products and services including for those approaching or in retirement."

Arter explained Cbus' ambition is to grow to $150 billion.

Former Media Super chief executive Tony Griffin reiterated the benefits for Media Super members from the combining of two well-performing funds, both being laser focussed on member outcomes.

"Media Super members now benefit from merging with a top tier performer who shares a like-minded commitment to member outcomes, and from the greater efficiencies this final stage now brings," he said.

"We are funds who have been intrinsic parts of our industries. At Media Super we have been proud to be the leading brand for members in the print, media, entertainment and arts industries.

"In this next chapter, members will benefit from Cbus retaining our brand, focus, and from the commitment of Cbus' investment team to achieve the best outcomes from investing back into our industry. These fundamentals will now maximise opportunities and strong retirement outcomes. This has been all about doing the right thing by our members within this environment of consolidation."

Read more: Media SuperCbus SuperJustin ArterTony Griffin
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Cbus creates chief member role
Super fund cuts fees, appoints insurer
Cbus, Media Super set merger date
Cbus adds to board
Media Super apologises for major calculator error
EISS Super finds merger partner in Cbus
Super funds don't vote together: ACSI
Cbus, Media Super sign SFT deed
Wayne Swan to chair Cbus
Funds grilled despite record returns

Editor's Choice

Cbus, Media Super merger complete

ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |   12:37PM
Cbus Super and Media Super have merged, following a Successor Fund Transfer on April 9.

AustralianSuper, LUCRF Super agree to SFT

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:29PM
The two industry superannuation funds will merge in June, having signed a successor fund transfer deed.

Yarra Capital Management hunts distribution lead

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:25PM
Yarra Capital Management is recruiting for a new head of distribution after Rob Bluzmanis took on a global leadership role with Nikko Asset Management.

Mawhinney appeals 20-year ban

ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |   12:36PM
Mayfair 101 founder James Mawhinney has launched an appeal against his 20-year ban from financial services.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Infographic: Secure your clients' financial future with ASX: PMGOLD

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
MAY
24

Best Practice Forum: ESG 

JUN
7

Best Practice Forum on Exchange Traded Products 

JUN
9

MAX: Marketing, Advertising and Sales Excellence Awards 

JUL
19

Advisers Big Day Out - Cairns 

JUL
21

Advisers Big Day Out - Sunshine Coast 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Tim Unger

HEAD OF SUSTAINABLE INVESTMENT
WILLIS TOWERS WATSON
As Willis Towers Watson's head of sustainable investment Tim Unger shares how he is helping asset owners turn lofty goals into long-lasting, meaningful action. Karren Vergara writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2022 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.