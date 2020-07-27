Cbus appoints chief executive

Cbus has named its new chief executive, hiring a former VFMC chief executive to fill the role.

Justin Arter will take over as chief executive of the $50 billion fund in late August, replacing David Atkins.

Arter is currently working as a consultant to ANZ's institutional arm in its dealings with industry super funds. Prior to this he has served as country head of Australia for BlackRock and was chief executive of VFMC from 2009 to 2012.

He also spent 18 years at Goldman Sachs JBWere as an analyst and market strategist.

"Justin Arter is an executive with a global reputation. Given the growing sophistication of Cbus' investments and leading position in providing products and services to improve the retirement outcomes of our members, Mr Arter is well placed to build on our strong foundations to guide the next period of Cbus' journey," Cbus chair Steve Bracks said.

"I am absolutely confident Mr Arter will continue our 35-year-old tradition of outperformance based on our unshakeable determination to keep members at the centre of everything that we do."

Bracks also paid tribute to Atkins, saying: "David's stewardship of Cbus has been a remarkable achievement. Everyone at the fund wishes him the very best and congratulates him on his highly successful leadership over a sustained period of time."

Arter said he is looking forward to starting work at Cbus.

"Cbus has a proud history and strong member focus as a leading industry super fund. I am incredibly excited about leading the fund into the next stage of its journey and to continue its success in maximising the retirement futures of its 750,000 hard-working fund members," he said.