NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Executive Appointments
Cbus appoints chief executive
BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  MONDAY, 27 JUL 2020   1:40PM

Cbus has named its new chief executive, hiring a former VFMC chief executive to fill the role.

Justin Arter will take over as chief executive of the $50 billion fund in late August, replacing David Atkins.

Arter is currently working as a consultant to ANZ's institutional arm in its dealings with industry super funds. Prior to this he has served as country head of Australia for BlackRock and was chief executive of VFMC from 2009 to 2012.

He also spent 18 years at Goldman Sachs JBWere as an analyst and market strategist.

Sponsored by Franklin Templeton
Report: Building stronger relationships with ESG investing

"Justin Arter is an executive with a global reputation.  Given the growing sophistication of Cbus' investments and leading position in providing products and services to improve the retirement outcomes of our members, Mr Arter is well placed to build on our strong foundations to guide the next period of Cbus' journey," Cbus chair Steve Bracks said.

"I am absolutely confident Mr Arter will continue our 35-year-old tradition of outperformance based on our unshakeable determination to keep members at the centre of everything that we do."

Bracks also paid tribute to Atkins, saying: "David's stewardship of Cbus has been a remarkable achievement.  Everyone at the fund wishes him the very best and congratulates him on his highly successful leadership over a sustained period of time."

Arter said he is looking forward to starting work at Cbus.

"Cbus has a proud history and strong member focus as a leading industry super fund. I am incredibly excited about leading the fund into the next stage of its journey and to continue its success in maximising the retirement futures of its 750,000 hard-working fund members," he said.

Read more: CbusVFMCJustin ArterANZBlackRockDavid AtkinsGoldman Sachs JBWereSteve Bracks
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
ANZ accused of paying hush money on BBSW scandal
BlackRock offers update on dumping coal
Media Super names chief operating officer
Advice head leaves ANZ
Cbus brings digital assets in-house
Super fund satisfaction mixed, SMSFs unhappy
Westpac names chief financial officer
Almost 2000 advisers gone so far in 2020
Indigenous foundation teams up with super funds
Balanced options in the red, but only just
Editor's Choice
Investment strategies need to change: GSFM
ELIZA BAVIN  |   12:11PM
A number of factors have contributed to the current economic uncertainty, and investment strategies need to adapt to the 'new normal', according to GSFM and its fund manager partners Payden & Rygel, Munro Partners and Redpoint Investment Management.
SMSFA, FSC call for infrastructure investment access
ANNABELLE DICKSON  |   11:42AM
The SMSF Association and the Financial Services Council (FSC) are calling for self-managed super funds to have access to unitised, liquid infrastructure investments as a way of generating economic growth.
Aussie investors unhappy with pandemic performance
ANNABELLE DICKSON  |   11:39AM
Australian investors are considerably more dissatisfied with portfolio performance than their global peers, according to bfinance's mid-year Asset Owner Survey.
Garry Laurence to depart Perpetual
KANIKA SOOD  |   12:44PM
Perpetual Investment Management is handing over Garry Laurence-led global shares strategies to the investors at its US acquisition Barrow Hanley.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Jim Stackpool
Managing Director
Certainty Advice Group
Jennifer Wu
Vice President
JP Morgan Chase Bank N.A.
Simon Carrodus
Solicitor Director
The Fold Legal
Sonia Cruz
Head of Licensing
The Fold Legal
Infographic: Vanguard's low-cost factor funds and ETFs
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Lara Bourguignon
CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
SUPERCONCEPTS
From a starry-eyed student to managing director superannuation, retirement and platforms at AMP Australia, Lara Bourguignon explains how important it is to find balance in everything you do. Eliza Bavin writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
OTHER PUBLICATIONS
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Get the free iPad app
Download the Financial Standard iPad app for FREE.
DOWNLOAD
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something XIDKPyFy