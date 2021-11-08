CBA takes stake in AI firm

Commonwealth Bank has taken a minority stake in a Silicon Valley-based artificial intelligence (AI) platform.

H2O.ai operates a cloud-based machine learning platform, H2O AI Cloud, and employs some of the world's top data scientists.

The partnership will see CBA implement H2O AI Cloud to its entire organisation, including data scientists, data engineers and business users.

CBA will also gain a dedicated H2O.ai team of experts, including industry-renowned 'Kaggle Grandmasters', machine learning engineers and product specialists, to work full time on developing new AI solutions.

"The partnership will further differentiate and extend our artificial intelligence capability to better anticipate customer needs and reimagine products and digital experiences to meet those needs," CBA chief executive Matt Comyn said.

"This partnership will accelerate our ability to deliver a broader customer proposition through more personalised experiences, which delivers greater value for our customers."

H2O.ai founder and chief executive Sri Ambati added: "CommBank and H2O.ai are led by our core belief that we can make the world better while serving our communities and customers with excellence."

"This strategic partnership between the leading global AI Cloud movement and Australia's largest bank will unleash the juggernaut of co-innovation in AI for Payments and further democratise AI with trust and freedom. Our vision is not only to make CBA an AI superpower but make Australia an AI nation as we move to life after COVID-19. This will be fun."