Regulatory
CBA in court for overcharging interest
BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  TUESDAY, 1 DEC 2020   10:22AM

ASIC has commenced proceedings against the Commonwealth Bank (CBA) for overcharged interest to thousands of customers, as revealed during the Royal Commission.

In the Federal Court, ASIC will allege that CBA charged a rate of interest on business overdraft accounts substantially higher than what its customers were advised.

ASIC's case alleges that between 2011 and 2018 CBA provided customers with terms and conditions for certain credit facilities that stated an interest rate to be charged or that had been charged of, in most cases, 16% per annum.

CBA then allegedly sent periodic statements to these customers referencing that rate, usually of 16%, but due to a systems error more than 2200 customers were charged a different, higher rate on overdrafts. ASIC said that in most cases, the higher rates were 34%.

ASIC's investigation found that the total overcharged interest exceeded $2.9 million.

According to ASIC's statement of claim, the average amount customers were overcharged was about $1476.90 in relation to the CBA Simple Business Overdraft products and $3965.30 in relation to CBA Business Overdraft products, per customer.

The highest known amount overcharged to a single customer was $17,522.34.

CBA has remediated about $3.74 million to 2269 customers in relation to the error.

In 2013, CBA allegedly tried to manually fix the overcharging but was unsuccessful and customers continued to be incorrectly charged.

ASIC is alleging that between 2014 and 2018 CBA contravened financial services laws a total of 12,119 times.

