CBA adds $32m to advice remediation bill

The Commonwealth Bank has upped its indemnity bill to $252 million for dodgy financial advisers who were part of its former subsidiary Count Financial.

CBA sold off Count Financial to CountPlus in mid-2019. At the time, CBA provided $200 million in indemnity to CountPlus.

CBA this morning announced the indemnity bill has ballooned but is within the limit of $300 million, which was agreed upon by both parties.

Count Financial paid the bank $2.5 million to purchase CountPlus, finalising the sale at the end of August 2019.

On 30 July 2020, CountPlus and CBA had entered into an agreement to increase the limit of that indemnity to $300 million.

"The potential for further increases to the indemnity limit remains under certain triggers relating to the failure rate for fee for no service remediation and the quantum of certain inappropriate advice remediation," the two firms said in a joint statement.

"Remediation amounts will not be known until individual cases have been reviewed and compensation offers made."

Count Financial is facing a class action for commissions paid to its financial advisers from 21 August 2014 to 21 August 2020.

The law firm Piper Alderman representing consumers alleged that Count Financial advisers failed to ensure their remuneration was free from conflict, among other failures that breached fiduciary duties.