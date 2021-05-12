NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Financial Planning
Sponsored by
CBA adds $32m to advice remediation bill
BY KARREN VERGARA  |  WEDNESDAY, 12 MAY 2021   12:35PM

The Commonwealth Bank has upped its indemnity bill to $252 million for dodgy financial advisers who were part of its former subsidiary Count Financial.

CBA sold off Count Financial to CountPlus in mid-2019. At the time, CBA provided $200 million in indemnity to CountPlus.

CBA this morning announced the indemnity bill has ballooned but is within the limit of $300 million, which was agreed upon by both parties.

Count Financial paid the bank $2.5 million to purchase CountPlus, finalising the sale at the end of August 2019.

Sponsored by Eaton Vance
Responsible Fixed-Income Investing with Calvert

On 30 July 2020, CountPlus and CBA had entered into an agreement to increase the limit of that indemnity to $300 million.

"The potential for further increases to the indemnity limit remains under certain triggers relating to the failure rate for fee for no service remediation and the quantum of certain inappropriate advice remediation," the two firms said in a joint statement.

Sponsored Video
Praemium - The Platform of Everything

"Remediation amounts will not be known until individual cases have been reviewed and compensation offers made."

Count Financial is facing a class action for commissions paid to its financial advisers from 21 August 2014 to 21 August 2020.

The law firm Piper Alderman representing consumers alleged that Count Financial advisers failed to ensure their remuneration was free from conflict, among other failures that breached fiduciary duties.

Read more: Count FinancialCBACountPlusCommonwealth BankPiper Alderman
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
New firm joins Count Financial
CountPlus firm finalises merger
CountPlus member firm to make acquisition
CBA launches JV for institutional tool
TCorp hires CBA capital markets executive
Queensland bans Dollarmites
Koda Capital adds director
AMP advice transformation leads exits
MLC Life hires general manager
Midwinter integrates with myprosperity
Editor's Choice
Rest hires from Cbus, BT
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
The $62 billion industry super fund Rest has strengthened its internal investment team with two key appointments.
Super funds slam budget's super gap measures
KANIKA SOOD
Superannuation funds welcomed the budget's move to dump the $450 threshold, but called out a lack of measures to close the super gap.
What instos want from managers
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
The latest Morrow Sodali institutional investor survey has revealed what some of the largest institutional investors in the world want from fund managers and companies.
Low FASEA pass rate continues
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
The March FASEA exam results show that January's lower pass rate may become a trend in 2021.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Simon Carrodus
Solicitor Director
The Fold Legal
Luke Mcdermott
Consultant
Rice Warner
David Wright
Managing Partner
Zenith Investment Partners
Peter Esho
Co-Founder
Admin Special Accounts
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Ross Barry
CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER
SPIRIT SUPER
Growing up on a dairy farm was the impetus for Spirit Super chief investment officer Ross Barry to learn more about economics and investing. Annabelle Dickson writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.