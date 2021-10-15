Capstone drops jailed adviser

Capstone Financial Planning has revoked the authorisation of Mark Babbage, the Victorian financial adviser jailed for breaching Western Australia's strict border restrictions to attend the AFL Grand Final.

Financial adviser and broker Mark Babbage, who operates Babbage Finance in Hawthorn, attended the grand final with a companion on September 25. They were subsequently arrested by the Western Australian Police Force three days later.

Babbage was licensed by Capstone Financial Planning and operated on his own. According to ASIC's Financial Adviser Register, Babbage was licensed by Capstone until yesterday.

In addition to being an authorised representative, Babbage holds a credit licence and is a member of the Finance Brokers Association of Australia (FBAA).

"Mark Babbage is a self-employed financial adviser and is no longer an authorised representative of Capstone," Capstone told Financial Standard.

While his actions do not lead to automatic disqualifications, corporate regulator ASIC confirmed that it is aware of and considering the issues in relation to Babbage's current authorisations.

The FBAA commented: "We are aware of the media reports around Mark Babbage and are undertaking an investigation. The FBAA upholds a high standard for membership, and the integrity of our members is non-negotiable."

Babbage and his companion travelled to the Northern Territory using false documents that show they lived there. They then travelled to Perth to attend the grand final at Optus Stadium.

Western Australian Police Force vaccine commander Chris Dawson said police received an anonymous tip-off that the men had allegedly been in Victoria and then attended the grand final.

They were tested for COVID-19 as a matter of priority and in the company of another woman, Chris Dawson said at the time of the arrests.

"The woman is negative, one is negative of the men and the other test is inconclusive," he said.

The Perth Magistrates Court sentenced Babbage and his companion to be jailed for 10 months.