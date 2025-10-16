Newspaper icon
BUSSQ streamlines product offering

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  THURSDAY, 16 OCT 2025   12:42PM

The $7.4 billion industry super fund has consolidated its accumulation products into one as part of a multi-year simplification strategy.

BUSSQ has historically had two accumulation phase products for members in BUSSQ MySuper and Premium Choice.

The MySuper product was the default, investing members in the MySuper Balanced Growth option and giving them default insurance cover. Meantime, Premium Choice housed eight investment options and included different insurance types, including income protection.

As of October 1, BUSSQ has combined both products into one - BUSSQ Super. All members can now access the additional investment options and insurance cover without having to switch accounts and at no extra cost.

BUSSQ said the move is part of an ongoing strategy to simplify its products and services for members and improve their experience.

It said the new BUSSQ Super "will deliver a cost saving for the fund by reducing product complexity with our administration and insurance providers, ensuring fees remain competitive and value for money".

The fund added: "It enables the future digital roadmap for members, simplifying the customer experience in making informed choices."

"All members will have access to features such as transferring cover from another fund and applying to increase cover due to a life event. This will also result in streamlined group insurance policies and clearer disclosures."

The changes will make it easier for members to know that they are in the right product, BUSSQ said. It will also make it easier for the fund to release new insurance features over the coming financial year.

"We want our members to feel empowered when it comes to their future and having the option to tailor their investment options according to their risk appetite is important, as well as easily choosing the best insurance cover for them. People are becoming more engaged with their nest egg so having choice is crucial," BUSSQ chief executive Damian Wills said.

The consolidation follows fee reductions BUSSQ rolled out in July for accumulation members, removing the weekly fixed administration fee and dropping the investment fee from 0.20% to 0.18%.

According to APRA figures to June end, BUSSQ has about 72,650 member accounts. The median member is aged 42 and has a balance of $44,470.

Read more: BUSSQ SuperAPRADamian Wills
