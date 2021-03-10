NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Economics
Business investment slow to click into gear: Lowe
BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  WEDNESDAY, 10 MAR 2021   12:29PM

Reserve Bank of Australia governor Phillip Lowe has expressed his concerns over the slow uptake of business investment in Australia, which he said is slowing economic recovery.

Lowe said a durable recovery from COVID-19 requires a strong and sustained pick-up in business investment.

"Not only would this provide a needed boost to aggregate demand over the next couple of years, but it would also help build the capital stock that is needed to support future production," Lowe said.

"Stronger investment would also support a more productive workforce and a lift in both nominal and real wages."

Unfortunately, Lowe said, the central bank's hands are tied as there is not much it can do to boost business investment other than encouraging it to happen.

"Unfortunately, there is no magic ingredient for boosting business investment. A good starting point, though, is businesses having confidence that the economy will grow and that there will be demand for their products and services," he said.

"Another important ingredient is having stable and predictable regulatory regimes. Access to finance on reasonable terms is also important."

Lowe said in addition, the Australian business landscape needs more businesses that can generate great new ideas and that have the risk appetite and the capability to back these ideas.

"Having a highly skilled workforce and management are obviously important elements here," he said.

"Looking across the economy, there are investment needs and opportunities in areas as diverse as infrastructure, power generation and distribution, health and social services, food production, advanced manufacturing and digitalisation and data science. So, there is no shortage of areas where additional investment would help our economy grow."

Read our full COVID-19 news coverage and analysis here.

Read more: Phillip LoweReserve Bank of Australia
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Chief economist update: Getting better, but not better enough
Chief economist update: Fed fights back bond bears
Former QIC executive joins Qualitas
No more easy 6% returns: Fidelity
Chief economist update: RBA extends QE
Chief economist update: Inflation lifted by smokers with young children and homebuilders
Jobs return to pre-pandemic levels
RBA adds former BT director to board
Chief economist update: Confidence unlocks Australia's virtuous cycle
We've done our part, now it's your turn: Lowe
Editor's Choice
QSuper unveils retirement income product
KARREN VERGARA
QSuper has officially launched its new product to meet the increasing demand for guaranteed retirement income well ahead of the federal government's mandate.
Boutique buys back Montgomery stake
KANIKA SOOD
A global long/short equities boutique is branching out on its own, as it buys back Montgomery's stake in its business.
Challenger names new head of life unit
KARREN VERGARA
Challenger has named a new chief executive for its life business to replace Chris Plater who left the role at the end of 2020.
AMP Capital Ethical Leaders dropped by another super fund
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
Another super fund has axed AMP Capital Ethical Leaders Balanced Fund as the sole manager of its socially responsible option, citing liquidity concerns and negative press.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Judith Beck
Author
Financial Executive Women
Phil Anderson
General Manager Policy & Professionalism
Association of Financial Advisers
Swen Werner
Managing Director
State Street Global Markets
Marko Milek
Head of Data and Analytics APAC, Managing Director, State Street Alpha, Singapore
State Street Global Markets
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
MAR
16
Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 
MAR
17
Advisers Big Day Out - Adelaide 
MAR
18
Advisers Big Day Out - Melbourne 
MAR
23
Advisers Big Day Out - Brisbane 
MAR
24
Advisers Big Day Out - Sydney 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  With Bitcoin jumping to new highs, do you think fund managers and superannuation funds should be allocating to digital currencies?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Mandy Mannix
GENERAL MANAGER, ASSET MANAGEMENT DISTRIBUTION
MLC ASSET MANAGEMENT
With enough hard work and determination, and a dash of help from those around you, you can achieve anything. It's what we all learn in our younger years but is personified in MLC general manager, asset management distribution, Mandy Mannix. Eliza Bavin writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something ceuzzxfo