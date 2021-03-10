Business investment slow to click into gear: Lowe

Reserve Bank of Australia governor Phillip Lowe has expressed his concerns over the slow uptake of business investment in Australia, which he said is slowing economic recovery.

Lowe said a durable recovery from COVID-19 requires a strong and sustained pick-up in business investment.

"Not only would this provide a needed boost to aggregate demand over the next couple of years, but it would also help build the capital stock that is needed to support future production," Lowe said.

"Stronger investment would also support a more productive workforce and a lift in both nominal and real wages."

Unfortunately, Lowe said, the central bank's hands are tied as there is not much it can do to boost business investment other than encouraging it to happen.

"Unfortunately, there is no magic ingredient for boosting business investment. A good starting point, though, is businesses having confidence that the economy will grow and that there will be demand for their products and services," he said.

"Another important ingredient is having stable and predictable regulatory regimes. Access to finance on reasonable terms is also important."

Lowe said in addition, the Australian business landscape needs more businesses that can generate great new ideas and that have the risk appetite and the capability to back these ideas.

"Having a highly skilled workforce and management are obviously important elements here," he said.

"Looking across the economy, there are investment needs and opportunities in areas as diverse as infrastructure, power generation and distribution, health and social services, food production, advanced manufacturing and digitalisation and data science. So, there is no shortage of areas where additional investment would help our economy grow."

