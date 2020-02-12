NEWS
BT fund to wind up
BY KANIKA SOOD  |  WEDNESDAY, 12 FEB 2020   12:44PM

It's the end of the road for a BT multi-asset fund managed by Pendal after 52 years, as investor demand ebbs out.

The BT Institutional Diversified Balanced PST was managed by Stuart Eliot and invested in local and global shares, fixed interest, listed property, and alternatives.

The fund is set to be terminated on April 30.

It has been around since January 1968 and closed to new investors in 2012. Total funds under management at the end of last year sat at $29 million.

A recent review from the trustee (Westpac Securities Administration) concluded that given the small number of investors and low FUM following the 2012 stop to new investors; it was in the members' best interest to terminate it.

The wind up is expected to be completed and distributions paid in May.

The fund delivered an annualised post-fee return of 5.62% over five years to December end, compared to the benchmark's 7.82% over the same period.

Read more: PendalBT Institutional Diversified Balanced PSTStuart EliotWestpac Securities Administration
