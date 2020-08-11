NEWS
Regulatory
Brisbane broker permanently banned
BY ALLY SELBY  |  TUESDAY, 11 AUG 2020   12:08PM

ASIC has permanently banned a Brisbane-based broker from engaging in credit activities, after the corporate watchdog found he had falsified a letter of approval for a home loan.

Jeffry Leonard Gordon has been barred from the industry and his Australian credit licence has been cancelled.

ASIC commenced its investigation into Gordon following a tip-off from Australian Financial Complaints Authority.

The corporate watchdog subsequently found he had knowingly provided a client with a false letter of approval for a home loan with St George.

At the time, there was no home loan application lodged on the client's behalf.

ASIC also found that Gordon failed to comply with his obligations under the National Credit Act after he refused to give effect to a determination made by AFCA requiring him to pay an amount to the complainants.

In addition, ASIC found he had also failed to lodge an annual compliance certificate, maintain a trust account and did not notify ASIC of a change in an approved external dispute resolution scheme.

The banning is effective from 29 July 2020, ASIC said. However, Gordon has the right to appeal to the Administrative Appeals Tribunal for a review of ASIC's decision.

Read more: ASICJeffry Leonard GordonAdministrative Appeals TribunalAustralian Financial Complaints AuthorityNational Credit ActSt George
