Superannuation
Brighter Super forges ahead with SFT

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  MONDAY, 17 APR 2023   12:40PM

Brighter Super has provided an update about its pending merger with Suncorp's superannuation business, which will officially occur on June 1.

Suncorp Super or the SPSL Master Trust members will be transferred to Brighter Super and see their account name change to the Brighter Super Optimiser.

The Suncorp Lifestage Fund investment option or Suncorp's MySuper option will not be available in the new Brighter Super Optimiser account. Members will instead be moved to Brighter Super Optimiser's MySuper option.

New members in the MySuper option will see administration fees reduce from 0.54% p.a. to 0.18% p.a. capped at $900 p.a.

Brighter Super chief executive Kate Farrar said the transfer of SPSL into Brighter Super was originally scheduled for December 2025.

"The timeline was brought forward to give SPSL and Brighter Super members earlier access to lower fees and the greater investment opportunities that will be delivered by combining the funds," Farrar said.

"Merging a retail fund into a not-for-profit fund has not been done before in Australia. It does add extra complexity to harmonise products, but bringing that transition forward is in the best interest of all members and will set the fund up very well for the future. I think this transaction will demonstrate that the industry fund model can deliver improved outcomes for retail fund members."

Thirteen Suncorp Super investment options will remove the name "Suncorp Super" in the title but will still be available as options under Brighter Super.

"All other investment options will be available in the Brighter Super Optimiser account. Your current balance, future investment strategy and pension payment strategy will be transferred automatically to your new account in Brighter Super Optimiser," the letter sent to members shows.

Pension members invested in the Suncorp Lifestage Fund investment option will be transferred to a replacement option, and their investment fees will increase.

Pension payments will be paid on or around the 28th day of the month rather than on or around the 14th day.

Suncorp Super members can expect a temporary suspension period for 11 business days starting on May 26 and ending on June 12.

Brighter Super oversees about $31 billion for 260,000 members. The group comprises LGIAsuper, Energy Super and Suncorp's superannuation business, which was acquired in April 2022. The group is forecasting to manage $60 billion in assets over the next few years. Brighter Super won Money magazine's Best of the Best Award in 2023 for Best-value MySuper product.

The group unveiled a new board line-up of 15 members at the start of the year. More than 100 SPSL staff will move to Brighter Super, joining the current 200 workforce.

It also announced it will change group insurers effective July 1, replacing TAL with Zurich Financial Services.

Read more: Brighter SuperSuncorpSuncorp SuperEnergy SuperLGIAsuperSPSL Master TrustTALZurich Financial Services
