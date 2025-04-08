Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Superannuation

Breaches continue as Cbus confirms 'unusual behaviour'

BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  TUESDAY, 8 APR 2025   12:44PM

Cbus has confirmed it has reported to APRA an "unusually high spike in log-in attempts", impacting around 85 member accounts, which occurred several days after the cyber-attack that impacted other super funds.

"At this stage of our inquiries, there is no evidence that any financial losses have occurred for Cbus members," the fund said.

"Out of an abundance of caution, the fund is investigating a small number of accounts that may have been impacted including accounts where multi-factor authentication was triggered in the hours before and after the spike event. These accounts were pro-actively deactivated, and the members are being contacted."

The fund also noted that the spike in log-in attempts coincided with "significant market volatility potentially causing increased member engagement."

Cbus confirmed the incident was reported to APRA over the weekend and has also been passed on to the Australian Cyber Security Centre.

"The fund is continuing to investigate this event with our cyber security partners," Cbus said.

"This cyber-incident occurred several days after the reported attack impacting several other super funds. It is not clear if the incident is related to the other attacks and investigations are continuing."

Cbus said it is constantly monitoring for threats and warned some members may experience intermittent issues with the app and member portal, as well as longer wait times over the phone, due to higher than usual traffic.

"We apologise for the inconvenience and are working hard to restore services as quickly as possible," Cbus said.

This comes as AustralianSuper confirmed it would remediate members who lost money from the attack. The fund said around 600 members were impacted, with four having money stolen, totalling around $500,000.

"Where possible, we have already contacted the approximately 600 members who may have been impacted by this incident, via SMS or email," AustralianSuper said.

"Keeping members' money and data safe is our highest priority and we have taken immediate steps to safeguard members' accounts."

Read more: CbusAPRAAustralianSuperAustralian Cyber Security Centre
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Cybercriminals attack major super funds
Cyberattacks on super funds expose 'critical vulnerability'
UGC's AFCA membership to cease
TAL takes 15% stake in Challenger
Members press super funds for sustainable investments
Super fund growth: The winners and losers
Apex wins $7bn super admin mandate
APRA hits ANZ with $1bn capital penalty
Qantas Super, ART merger official
AustralianSuper bins WiseTech stake

Editor's Choice

Trade war rattles pre-election economic outlook

KARREN VERGARA
Treasury admits that escalating trade hostilities and risks to the economy are "more significant than expected" as it releases its Pre-election Economic and Fiscal Outlook (PEFO).

Fitzpatricks names head of product

KARREN VERGARA
Fitzpatricks Group appointed a head of product from Colonial First State (CFS) as it bolsters its investment products and services to financial advisers and their clients.

Super for housing would benefit 4% of homebuyers: ASFA

MATTHEW WAI
New estimates from the Association of Superannuation Funds of Australia (ASFA) show less than 5% of eligible first homebuyers would actually benefit from an early access scheme.

CA ANZ launches AI fluency certificate for finance professionals

ANDREW MCKEAN
Chartered Accountants Australia and New Zealand (CA ANZ) has launched an AI Fluency certificate to arm financial professionals with the skills to work with Generative AI.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

Financial Standard Guide To Series

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Financial Standard Publisher's Forum

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Financial Standard Product Showcases

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
MAY
15

Future Investment Forum 

JUN
5

MAX Awards Investment Leadership Awards 

JUL
3

Consumer Finance Awards 

JUL
15

Advisers Big Day Out - Hobart 

JUL
17

Advisers Big Day Out - Geelong 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES
Katie Petering

Katie Petering

DIRECTOR, MULTI ASSET
BLACKROCK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT (AUSTRALIA) LIMITED
Proving to her parents the worth of their sacrifices and some well-timed advice from a former manager have provided the momentum behind Katie Petering's career success. Matthew Wai writes.
READ MORE
The Financial Standard podcast
Tune in each week as we discuss the latest developments in Australia's wealth management industry.
Financial Standard podcast
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Amazon Music
YouTube
Follow Financial Standard on Facebook
Follow Financial Standard on Twitter
Follow Financial Standard on LinkedIn
Follow Financial Standard on Instagram
ISS - Institutional Shareholder Services, © Copyright 2025, All Rights Reserved
MarketSage  -  MarketPulse  -  MarketPro  -  Media