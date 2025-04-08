Breaches continue as Cbus confirms 'unusual behaviour'

Cbus has confirmed it has reported to APRA an "unusually high spike in log-in attempts", impacting around 85 member accounts, which occurred several days after the cyber-attack that impacted other super funds.

"At this stage of our inquiries, there is no evidence that any financial losses have occurred for Cbus members," the fund said.

"Out of an abundance of caution, the fund is investigating a small number of accounts that may have been impacted including accounts where multi-factor authentication was triggered in the hours before and after the spike event. These accounts were pro-actively deactivated, and the members are being contacted."

The fund also noted that the spike in log-in attempts coincided with "significant market volatility potentially causing increased member engagement."

Cbus confirmed the incident was reported to APRA over the weekend and has also been passed on to the Australian Cyber Security Centre.

"The fund is continuing to investigate this event with our cyber security partners," Cbus said.

"This cyber-incident occurred several days after the reported attack impacting several other super funds. It is not clear if the incident is related to the other attacks and investigations are continuing."

Cbus said it is constantly monitoring for threats and warned some members may experience intermittent issues with the app and member portal, as well as longer wait times over the phone, due to higher than usual traffic.

"We apologise for the inconvenience and are working hard to restore services as quickly as possible," Cbus said.

This comes as AustralianSuper confirmed it would remediate members who lost money from the attack. The fund said around 600 members were impacted, with four having money stolen, totalling around $500,000.

"Where possible, we have already contacted the approximately 600 members who may have been impacted by this incident, via SMS or email," AustralianSuper said.

"Keeping members' money and data safe is our highest priority and we have taken immediate steps to safeguard members' accounts."