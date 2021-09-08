NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Financial Planning

Breach reporting guidance released

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  WEDNESDAY, 8 SEP 2021   12:11PM

ASIC has released more details on how financial advisers providing advice to retail clients can comply with the upcoming breach reporting law.

Information sheet 259 Complying with the notify, investigate and remediate obligations sets out further guidance on how Australian financial services licensees can meet their obligations, set to commence on October 1.

ASIC explains how advisers must notify affected clients of a reportable situation, which has to be done within 30 days.

Advisers must investigate the situation within 30 days and notify clients of the outcome no later than 10 days of the investigation's conclusion.

Sponsored by iShares
Invest for the long term with iShares ESG ETFs.

"We expect that your investigation will be thorough, complete and robust, and that you will make whatever inquiries are reasonably necessary to determine the nature and full extent of the breach of the law," the document reads.

"You must take reasonable steps to pay affected clients an amount equal to their loss or damage, within 30 days after the investigation is completed."

ASIC found that it took more than four years on average for large financial institutions to identify incidents that proved to be significant breaches.

ASIC deputy chair Karen Chester said: "Today's remediation tally reveals how much consumer harm these delays caused, and ultimately at great cost to those firms."

"The new obligations will help firms identify and act swiftly on the breaches that matter, making sure they get the attention they deserve. Licensees and boards will have greater confidence they are doing the right thing by consumers, and ultimately their firm and shareholders," she said.

AFS licensees must report breaches that they discover after 1 October 2021, even if the breach occurred before that date.

However, credit licensees do not have to report breaches that occurred before this date even when identified after 1 October 2021. As a result, credit licensees will have a relatively gradual implementation upon commencement.

"The new obligations also benefit consumers by allowing ASIC to better identify and swiftly address systemic problems. There will be greater transparency for consumers and firms with the publication of breach reporting data by ASIC from late 2022," Chester said.

Read more: ASICKaren Chester
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Super funds not ready for IDR
ASIC to watch member shunting to untested super products
ASIC red tape unit welcomed
Former adviser hit with criminal charges
Financial adviser levy to drop
Maritime Super criticises unfair YFYS test
ASIC to ease hardline stance
ASIC outlines corporate plan
Westpac cops $10.5m fine
Unlicensed crypto platforms robbing investors

Editor's Choice

MSCI reclassifies Pakistan to frontier market

KANIKA SOOD
The index provider will reclassify Pakistan from emerging to frontier, on back of size and liquidity.

Colonial First State faces penalties for MySuper conduct

KANIKA SOOD
The Federal Court has found Colonial First State misled members of its FirstChoice Fund on at least 12,978 occasions over nearly two years in relation to switching to its MySuper product.

Fund manager names new chief executive

KARREN VERGARA
Investors Mutual Limited welcomed a new chief executive who recently finished up at a global fund manager.

ASX gender targets 65 years away: CEW

ANNABELLE DICKSON
The ASX 300 needs to improve targets on female representation as the current rate of progress will see it take 65 years for women to make up 40% of line roles in executive leadership teams, data from Chief Executive Women (CEW) shows.

Videos

Brought to you by

Get it Daily

Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Nathan Mattock
Partner
Marque Lawyers
Marisa Broome
Chairperson
Financial Planning Association of Australia
Roger Cohen
Senior Investment Specialist
BetaShares
Sonia Cruz
Head of Licensing
The Fold Legal

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Bronwen Moncrieff

HEAD OF RESEARCH
ZENITH INVESTMENT PARTNERS PTY LIMITED
When Zenith Investment Partners' general manager and head of research Bronwen Moncrieff won the green card lottery, she packed up her life and moved to the US. She tells Annabelle Dickson how, if she hadn't, she wouldn't be where she is today.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
15% off in September only.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
Professional Development
Products
Performance Tables
Mastheads
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.