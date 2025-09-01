Bravura, Future Group partner on digital advice

Financial services technology provider Bravura Solutions has partnered with Future Group for the initial phase of its digital advice rollout, which is now underway.

The partnership will provide members pre-retirement personal advice tools, and a public-facing calculator. The solution is designed to help members better understand their financial position as they approach retirement.

Future Group general manager, partnership and advice Roshan Singappuli said he was excited about the partnership.

"We're thrilled to kick off this important initiative with Bravura. It's a critical step in supporting our members as they approach retirement," Singappuli said.

"The collaboration and shared innovation between our teams so far has been outstanding."

In addition, Bravura has partnered with AIA Financial Wellbeing to build its first digital insurance needs analysis tool.

Using Bravura's Midwinter technology, the tool will enable AIA Financial Wellbeing to provide a personalised, adviser-led insurance experience for its customers, including a digital fact find and real-time modelling to streamline the advice process for both advisers and clients.

"By integrating data with our advice technology, we're reducing duplication, saving valuable time, and significantly accelerating the path to a completed Statement of Advice," AIA Financial Wellbeing chief retail insurance and advice officer Pina Sciarrone said.

"This intuitive solution empowers advisers to help clients better understand and take control of their insurance needs, enabling them to visualise real-time outcomes in a way that builds confidence and clarity."

The new partnerships come as more superannuation funds look to provide digital advice offerings.

Bravura also said AMP, Aware Super and Rest have all ramped up Midwinter-based initiatives this year to support members with more accessible, real-time financial advice.